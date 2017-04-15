Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns

On Saturday, thousands of people across the country came together for Tax March protests, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
In New York City, crowds of protestors, many wearing pink "pussy hats" made of 1040 tax forms, stretched for blocks.
Rebecca Rodriguez, also at the New York protest, said she is "very upset about what’s going on."
"There’s a lot hiding in [his tax returns]," said Rodriguez. "If he didn’t have anything to hide, he would have released them already like he promised on the campaign trail."
"Everything that he’s doing is benefitting his own company," said Rodriguez. "It’s the only reason why he became president."
Much like the Women's March, the center of the national Tax March movement was in Washington, DC.
And hundreds of Florida protestors gathered outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Trump's motorcade took the long route home from the golf course in order to avoid the protest, according to one Bloomberg reporter.
Protests also happened in Chicago.
Boston:
Los Angeles:
Cleveland:
Philadelphia:
Pittsburgh:
Salt Lake City:
Denver:
Portland:
Louisville:
Fort Worth, Texas:
Farmington, Michigan:
Florence, Alabama:
