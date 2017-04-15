Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

Trump has broken with more than 40 years of tradition by not releasing his tax returns following his election, something every president since Richard Nixon has done as a mark of transparency.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he was not allowed to not release his tax returns because of an ongoing IRS audit. But the IRS has said that anyone can release their tax returns at any time.

Multiple times throughout the campaign, Trump said he would "absolutely" release the returns when the audit is complete. So far, though, he has not released them and has said he believes "most people don’t care."