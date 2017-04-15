Sections

Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns

From New York to DC and even Mar-a-Lago, thousands of people came together to show Trump they haven't forgotten about his taxes.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday, thousands of people across the country came together for Tax March protests, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

Trump has broken with more than 40 years of tradition by not releasing his tax returns following his election, something every president since Richard Nixon has done as a mark of transparency.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said he was not allowed to not release his tax returns because of an ongoing IRS audit. But the IRS has said that anyone can release their tax returns at any time.

Multiple times throughout the campaign, Trump said he would "absolutely" release the returns when the audit is complete. So far, though, he has not released them and has said he believes "most people don’t care."

In New York City, crowds of protestors, many wearing pink "pussy hats" made of 1040 tax forms, stretched for blocks.

#TaxMarch crowd in NYC stretches for blocks as protesters make their way to Trump Tower
Stephanie Scrafano @stephscrafano

#TaxMarch crowd in NYC stretches for blocks as protesters make their way to Trump Tower

"I’m an American citizen," Bettina Faltermeier, a German immigrant, told BuzzFeed News. "I’m not born here, but...I’ve been living in the states for 30 years, and I’ve always paid my taxes."

"If somebody wants to see them they can, but I’m not the president," said Faltermeier. "Transparency is important. It’s democratic."

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

Rebecca Rodriguez, also at the New York protest, said she is "very upset about what’s going on."

"There’s a lot hiding in [his tax returns]," said Rodriguez. "If he didn’t have anything to hide, he would have released them already like he promised on the campaign trail."

"Everything that he’s doing is benefitting his own company," said Rodriguez. "It’s the only reason why he became president."

Much like the Women's March, the center of the national Tax March movement was in Washington, DC.

How many people turned out for the #TaxMarch in DC today? A LOT.
Ben Wikler @benwikler

How many people turned out for the #TaxMarch in DC today? A LOT.

10,000+ people marching thru streets of DC to demand REAL tax reform that works for EVERYONE, not just for milliona… https://t.co/3aWHAubOnW
Collin Rees @collinrees

10,000+ people marching thru streets of DC to demand REAL tax reform that works for EVERYONE, not just for milliona… https://t.co/3aWHAubOnW

And hundreds of Florida protestors gathered outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Down in Florida the #TaxMarch, or #MarchaLago has made it as close to Mar-a-Lago as they can get. Sure hope he hear… https://t.co/hCEZu0cTq9
SeriouslyUS? @USseriously

Down in Florida the #TaxMarch, or #MarchaLago has made it as close to Mar-a-Lago as they can get. Sure hope he hear… https://t.co/hCEZu0cTq9

Show us who owns you @realDonaldTrump Release you #taxes #TaxMarch #MarchaLago
ResistMiami @Resist_Miami

Show us who owns you @realDonaldTrump Release you #taxes #TaxMarch #MarchaLago

White House pool reporters encountered protestors with signs saying "Just say Nyet!" and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Czar, Putin Put You Where You Are."

Trump's motorcade took the long route home from the golf course in order to avoid the protest, according to one Bloomberg reporter.

We were wondering why the president's motorcade took a longer than usual route home from golf: to avoid #TaxMarch p… https://t.co/2Li4AyoWZi
Jennifer Epstein @jeneps

We were wondering why the president's motorcade took a longer than usual route home from golf: to avoid #TaxMarch p… https://t.co/2Li4AyoWZi

Protests also happened in Chicago.

The people of Chicago care about seeing @realDonaldTrump tax returns! 👏 #TaxMarch #TrumpRussia
Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

The people of Chicago care about seeing @realDonaldTrump tax returns! 👏 #TaxMarch #TrumpRussia

Boston:

As I get ready to write my tax check to the IRS, it's hard not to feel the hypocrisy that @POTUS taxes are still a… https://t.co/T9GTnFnNgS
Bonnie Mohan @BonnieMohan

As I get ready to write my tax check to the IRS, it's hard not to feel the hypocrisy that @POTUS taxes are still a… https://t.co/T9GTnFnNgS

Los Angeles:

Great overhead shot of the #TaxMarch in LA. @taxmarch
Austin Highsmith @AustinHighsmith

Great overhead shot of the #TaxMarch in LA. @taxmarch

Cleveland:

A little rain isn't stopping the #TaxMarch in Cleveland! Thanks for the photo, @SeanMcGurr
Trump Tax March @taxmarch

A little rain isn't stopping the #TaxMarch in Cleveland! Thanks for the photo, @SeanMcGurr

Philadelphia:

Crowd of 5000 here in Philly @ the Tax March. How appropriate that it end in front of Independence Hall & the Liber… https://t.co/watzpeT3ob
Kristi Adams @KristiAdams146

Crowd of 5000 here in Philly @ the Tax March. How appropriate that it end in front of Independence Hall & the Liber… https://t.co/watzpeT3ob

Pittsburgh:

Live tax march Pittsburgh #TaxMarch
Pete @Petesareeno

Live tax march Pittsburgh #TaxMarch

Salt Lake City:

Look at all these
Peggy Stuart @PeggyStuart

Look at all these "coastal elites" at the @taxmarch in Salt Lake City. #TaxMarch

Denver:

#Denver #TaxMarch gathering underway @DenverChannel
Jason Gruenauer @JGonTV

#Denver #TaxMarch gathering underway @DenverChannel

Portland:

Making our voices heard in Portland! #TaxMarchPDX #TaxMarch
Orwellian @tpbusch

Making our voices heard in Portland! #TaxMarchPDX #TaxMarch

Louisville:

Louisville YoungDems @LouYoungDems

"We need a tax system that is fair to everyone and not beholden to the rich." -Rep. Jim Wayne at the Louisville… https://t.co/so42wWbLhW

Fort Worth, Texas:

This is the #TaxMarch in Fort Worth, Texas #showusyourtaxes #Resist
SeriouslyUS? @USseriously

This is the #TaxMarch in Fort Worth, Texas #showusyourtaxes #Resist

Farmington, Michigan:

Wow look at all the coastal elites in Farmington Michigan demanding to see POTUS's taxes! #TaxMarch @IndivisibleMich
Abby Vegas @AwkwardCeleb

Wow look at all the coastal elites in Farmington Michigan demanding to see POTUS's taxes! #TaxMarch @IndivisibleMich

Florence, Alabama:

Shoals Tax Day Protest, Florence, AL, sponsored by Indivisible NW Alabama. #TaxMarch #RachelMaddow
Charles Rose @CharlesRose5

Shoals Tax Day Protest, Florence, AL, sponsored by Indivisible NW Alabama. #TaxMarch #RachelMaddow

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

