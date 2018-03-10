The "Stranger Things" Creators Have Apologized After Being Accused Of Verbally Abusing Women On Set

In the post, Brown said she would not be returning to work on the show's third season "because I stand with my sisters."

"I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP," Brown wrote. "Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people."

Brown did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.