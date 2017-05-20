Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Dad Painted "Starry Night" On His Bedroom Wall And It's Breathtaking

It looks SO close to the original painting.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Sarah Andrak, an 18-year-old from Southern California, and her dad, Noel Andrak.

Sarah dreams of being an artist, largely due to her dad's influence.'I always had an interest in art because my dad surrounded me with it my whole life,' she told BuzzFeed News. 'He'd take me to museums, discuss music with me, and draw pictures for me to color in when I was little. He always had drawings and pottery of his that he'd show me.'Noel grew up wanting to be an artist too. He even got a full ride scholarship to the Rhode Island School of Design, but turned it down because his dad was dying of cancer and he didn't want to move far away from him.'He regrets not going, but never stopped creating art throughout his life,' said Sarah.
Supplied

Sarah dreams of being an artist, largely due to her dad's influence.

"I always had an interest in art because my dad surrounded me with it my whole life," she told BuzzFeed News. "He'd take me to museums, discuss music with me, and draw pictures for me to color in when I was little. He always had drawings and pottery of his that he'd show me."

Noel grew up wanting to be an artist too. He even got a full ride scholarship to the Rhode Island School of Design, but turned it down because his dad was dying of cancer and he didn't want to move far away from him.

"He regrets not going, but never stopped creating art throughout his life," said Sarah.

On Thursday, Sarah got home from school and found her dad had painted THIS:

'My dad always liked Starry Night and had been wanting to paint it on his bedroom wall for months now,' she said.'I was in shock when I walked into his room and saw it almost completely done.'
Supplied

"My dad always liked Starry Night and had been wanting to paint it on his bedroom wall for months now," she said.

"I was in shock when I walked into his room and saw it almost completely done."

Sarah said he'd sketched out the design of "Starry Night" by Vincent Van Gogh the night before, but finished the entire painting in just one day.

Supplied

"I expected it to be done in maybe a week, not a day," she said.

And this isn't the first time that Noel, who isn't a professional artist, has painted a wall, Sarah said.

"He turned my walls into the Bikini Bottom from Spongebob when I was a little girl, and later into a pixie forest because I loved Tinkerbell," she said. "He also painted his friend's son's bedroom walls to look like sand dunes because his son liked to ride quads.

After Sarah shared the pictures on Twitter, people were seriously blown away by Noel's artistic talents.

It looks so close to the actual painting !!!! 😭😭😍😍 https://t.co/x8bB00Oqor
Mimi 💕 @hijabeesaiyan

It looks so close to the actual painting !!!! 😭😭😍😍 https://t.co/x8bB00Oqor

Reply Retweet Favorite
vincent van gogh passed away in 1890, and was replaced by your dad. he is vincent van gogh himself https://t.co/AA5Wh52u4p
bri ☀️ @briannamakaylaa

vincent van gogh passed away in 1890, and was replaced by your dad. he is vincent van gogh himself https://t.co/AA5Wh52u4p

Reply Retweet Favorite
I don't know why I'm crying ? https://t.co/ww3jRXC2mC
vegan foot @ellisuhhh

I don't know why I'm crying ? https://t.co/ww3jRXC2mC

Reply Retweet Favorite

A ton of people want him to paint their room.

can your dad come paint my room https://t.co/9Q8Ex1UgXJ
rose @RiverRoseRed

can your dad come paint my room https://t.co/9Q8Ex1UgXJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
So this is actually my fav painting of all time. I will pay him to do this on my wall. https://t.co/ZXaaJW67O3
major ki 🔑 @kiannadelores

So this is actually my fav painting of all time. I will pay him to do this on my wall. https://t.co/ZXaaJW67O3

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some just straight up want him as a dad.

does he need another daughter ? https://t.co/v08SZlsSDx
halle @hhallekirk

does he need another daughter ? https://t.co/v08SZlsSDx

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tell your dad I love him ❤️ https://t.co/jEGiH7i4WA
K White 🤽🏽‍♂️ @Viewsfromhtx

Tell your dad I love him ❤️ https://t.co/jEGiH7i4WA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sarah said her dad is an inspiration to her as an artist.

'He always encourages me to create art, almost everyday, actually,' she said. 'He even painted the walls in my room white so I can hang my paintings up and my room can look like a little art studio!'And one day, she hopes she can share her dream of a career in art with her father.'Eventually, I'd like to open our own art studio,' said Sarah. 'He told me his dream is to see me in my own art studio by the beach.''But I want him to be apart of it,' she said. 'He deserves to do something that he loves for a living since he's been so hard working his whole life.'
Supplied

"He always encourages me to create art, almost everyday, actually," she said. "He even painted the walls in my room white so I can hang my paintings up and my room can look like a little art studio!"

And one day, she hopes she can share her dream of a career in art with her father.

"Eventually, I'd like to open our own art studio," said Sarah. "He told me his dream is to see me in my own art studio by the beach."

"But I want him to be apart of it," she said. "He deserves to do something that he loves for a living since he's been so hard working his whole life."

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews