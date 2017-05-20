This is Sarah Andrak, an 18-year-old from Southern California, and her dad, Noel Andrak.
On Thursday, Sarah got home from school and found her dad had painted THIS:
Sarah said he'd sketched out the design of "Starry Night" by Vincent Van Gogh the night before, but finished the entire painting in just one day.
After Sarah shared the pictures on Twitter, people were seriously blown away by Noel's artistic talents.
A ton of people want him to paint their room.
And some just straight up want him as a dad.
Sarah said her dad is an inspiration to her as an artist.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
