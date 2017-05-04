Sections

People Can't Stop Giggling At This Jewelry Store's Hilariously Risqué Slogan

"I JUST SPAT EVERYWHERE."

Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Stone & Strand, a New York jewelry company, recently debuted a new earring line by Maria Tash — and some rather, erm, colorful copy to promote it.

Sure, that’s a good slogan for a jewelry brand
Margaret Lyons @margeincharge

Sure, that’s a good slogan for a jewelry brand

😏😏😏😏😏

stoneandstrand.com

As you could probably expect, people were very mature about the whole thing.

I JUST SPAT EVERYWHERE https://t.co/lv8gcf5JkT
bitch mcguee @itsbinkybee

I JUST SPAT EVERYWHERE https://t.co/lv8gcf5JkT

IM LAUGJINH SO HARDDKKD https://t.co/jTFAOLZG5y
leila🥀 @yoncesrevival

IM LAUGJINH SO HARDDKKD https://t.co/jTFAOLZG5y

*immature sniggering* https://t.co/XKacISrGJx
Eli @Mind_Phallus

*immature sniggering* https://t.co/XKacISrGJx

I mean, we're all adults here, right?

Someone FILL MY HOLES. https://t.co/jIiGE2eIqT
EA @wehadalaugh

Someone FILL MY HOLES. https://t.co/jIiGE2eIqT

Maria,,,, hello https://t.co/W8anjMcf7s
Gore Vidal Sassoon @JimmyJazz1968

Maria,,,, hello https://t.co/W8anjMcf7s

*snorts hot chocolate out of nose* https://t.co/FVfW0ZFLEg
Immy Smith🖌️🔬✏️🐞 @DrImmySmith

*snorts hot chocolate out of nose* https://t.co/FVfW0ZFLEg

Nadine McCarthy Kahane, the founder and CEO of Stone & Strand, told BuzzFeed News the copy was written internally by a team of young women with an "irreverent outlook."

Kahane said she had not been aware of the massive response — but that the double entendre had, in fact, been on purpose.

"We did write the banner deliberately, because we believe that in the same way men have historically been granted room in our discourse to make playful references to their sexuality, women should have that same freedom," she said.

Maria Tash, the designer whose earring line was promoted with the copy, tweeted that she did not approve the slogan and has asked to change it.

This is from a 3rd party without our approval. We've asked to change it, we prefer to think we have something for e… https://t.co/8eSeG4usvw
Maria Tash @MariaTash

This is from a 3rd party without our approval. We've asked to change it, we prefer to think we have something for e… https://t.co/8eSeG4usvw

Still, a lot of people are giving a round of applause to the team that wrote the slogan.

Fire ur copywriter Or promote ur copywriter This is GOLD https://t.co/Degse2vJJp
Amethystinia @DasFuhrerin

Fire ur copywriter Or promote ur copywriter This is GOLD https://t.co/Degse2vJJp

I seriously want my job to think about potential double entendres in marketing campaigns https://t.co/lhaOuMZiay
mollybent @mollybent

I seriously want my job to think about potential double entendres in marketing campaigns https://t.co/lhaOuMZiay

I can imagine someone in marketing, retirement in a week, cracking their knuckles and saying
Gone girl @rAdelaidegrl

I can imagine someone in marketing, retirement in a week, cracking their knuckles and saying "let's go out with a b… https://t.co/IDgnq8Ijsj

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

