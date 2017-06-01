The Weather Channel Did Not Mess Around About Climate Change Before Trump's Announcement

On Thursday, as President Trump prepared to announce that the US would pull out of the Paris climate agreement, the Weather Channel pulled no punches defending the very real threat of climate change.
People applauded the company's strong stance.
They were seriously impressed by their commitment to sharing the scientific facts about climate change.
"Meteorologists cannot stay silent on this despite other concerns," one meteorologist tweeted. "We're knowledgable. Need to speak up."
