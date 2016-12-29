Get Our News App
Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian

She announced it on Reddit, of course.

Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged, they announced Thursday on Reddit.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Noam Galai / Getty Images

 

2. The tennis star — who is verified on Reddit — shared the news of their engagement on the forum /r/isaidyes, saying:

I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes

3. And she added this image:

View this image ›

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet,” Ohanian replied to the post.

5. The couple have kept their relationship very private, but reportedly met at a lunch in October 2015, according to Us Weekly.

Instagram: @serenawilliams

6. In July, after Williams won her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, Ohanian congratulated her on Instagram:

Instagram: @alexisohanian

“Our queen stopped by center court today. So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you,” he wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
