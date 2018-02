Barbra Streisand Apparently Cloned Her Dead Dog — Twice

Share On more Share On more

Before her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha died last year, Barbra Streisand had the pup cloned β€” twice β€” she revealed in a Variety cover story this week.

Two of her Coton de TulΓ©ar dogs, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were born after Streisand had cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach before her death, the star said.

β€œThey have different personalities,” said Streisand. β€œI’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”