Barbra Streisand Apparently Cloned Her Dead Dog — Twice

Before her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha died last year, Barbra Streisand had the pup cloned — twice — she revealed in a Variety cover story this week.
Two of her Coton de Tuléar dogs, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were born after Streisand had cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach before her death, the star said.
“They have different personalities,” said Streisand. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”
The clones look so similar that Streisand said she would dress them in red and lavender, which is where their names came from.
Streisand's third dog is a cousin of Samantha named Miss Fanny — which, yes, is a reference to Streisand's iconic Funny Girl character, Fanny Brice.
According to the Variety story, Streisand requested a photo of her and the dogs that was taken for the magazine be titled "Send in the Clones."
