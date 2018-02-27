Barbra Streisand Apparently Cloned Her Dead Dog — Twice

Share On more Share On more

Before her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha died last year, Barbra Streisand had the pup cloned — twice — she revealed in a Variety cover story this week.

Two of her Coton de Tuléar dogs, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were born after Streisand had cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach before her death, the star said.

“They have different personalities,” said Streisand. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”