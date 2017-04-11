Sean Spicer Just Claimed That Hitler Never Used Chemical Weapons

At a Tuesday press briefing, Sean Spicer falsely claimed Hitler never used chemical weapons during World War II.
He was immediately blasted for apparently forgetting about gas chambers that were used at concentration camps to kill millions of Jewish people.
When another reporter asked him to clarify the comment, Spicer fumbled through an explanation and defense.
Then, after the briefing, he released a statement saying he was not "trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust."
Then he sent out a clarification to that clarification, changing "innocent people" to "population centers."
He then clarified the clarification to the clarification, saying "any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable."
Regardless, the comment received widespread condemnation, particularly because it occurred during Passover.
Shortly after the press briefing, Chelsea Clinton tweeted that she hopes Spicer will visit the Holocaust Museum following his comments.
And in a well-timed tweet, the Holocaust Museum shared a video of what US armed forces saw during the liberation of a German concentration camp.
"I find nothing funny about the Press Secretary bungling holocaust history," Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted. "Because I'm not sure they should get the benefit of the doubt."
Following Spicer's comments, a myriad of people and institutions are calling for the press secretary's removal.
Barbra Streisand also called for Spicer to be fired.
As did Nancy Pelosi.
And now, the calls for Spicer's removal are even coming from the right.
And Alex Jones couldn't believe it when he heard what Spicer had said, even asking whether he was being sarcastic.
