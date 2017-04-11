Sections

Sean Spicer Just Claimed That Hitler Never Used Chemical Weapons

"How unbelievably tone deaf do you have to be to minimize Hitler's use of chemicals to exterminate 6 million Jews...during Passover."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At a Tuesday press briefing, Sean Spicer falsely claimed Hitler never used chemical weapons during World War II.

Earlier: Spicer claims that even someone
CNN Politics @CNNPolitics

Earlier: Spicer claims that even someone "as despicable as Hitler" didn't use chemical weapons https://t.co/5BSu9nzn5W

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II. We had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said, while speaking about Syrian President Bashar Assad's chemical weapons attack last week.

He was immediately blasted for apparently forgetting about gas chambers that were used at concentration camps to kill millions of Jewish people.

Spicer says that
Alan Rappeport @arappeport

Spicer says that "even Hitler" did not use chemical weapons, apparently forgetting gas chambers.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sean Spicer just said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons. SEAN SPICER JUST SAID HITLER DIDN'T USE CHEMICAL WEAPONS.
Jesse Berney @jesseberney

Sean Spicer just said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons. SEAN SPICER JUST SAID HITLER DIDN'T USE CHEMICAL WEAPONS.

Reply Retweet Favorite
If
Ryan J. Reilly @ryanjreilly

If "(Hitler Gassed Millions)" is in a fact-check chyron under your face, you aren't having a great day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

When another reporter asked him to clarify the comment, Spicer fumbled through an explanation and defense.

Sean Spicer clarifies his comments on Hitler and chemical weapons https://t.co/fx9nnPX9vI
CNN Politics @CNNPolitics

Sean Spicer clarifies his comments on Hitler and chemical weapons https://t.co/fx9nnPX9vI

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," Spicer said.

"But in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns and dropped them down to innocent into the middle of towns... I appreciate the clarification, that was not the intent," he said.

Then, after the briefing, he released a statement saying he was not "trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust."

Spicer statement: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however...”
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

Spicer statement: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however...”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then he sent out a clarification to that clarification, changing "innocent people" to "population centers."

WH just sent out an updated clarification from Spicer, changing “innocent people” to “population centers” at the en… https://t.co/llYKd6zC0N
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

WH just sent out an updated clarification from Spicer, changing “innocent people” to “population centers” at the en… https://t.co/llYKd6zC0N

Reply Retweet Favorite

He then clarified the clarification to the clarification, saying "any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable."

.@PressSec seeks to clarify Hitler comments again:
Dan Linden @DanLinden

.@PressSec seeks to clarify Hitler comments again: "Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Regardless, the comment received widespread condemnation, particularly because it occurred during Passover.

Sean Spicer just said Assad is worse than Hitler because Hitler
Jordan Uhl @JordanUhl

Sean Spicer just said Assad is worse than Hitler because Hitler "didn't use chemical weapons." Also, Happy Passover from the White House.

Reply Retweet Favorite
OMFG. Spicer literally just said
Caroline O. @RVAwonk

OMFG. Spicer literally just said "even Hitler didn't sink to the level of using chemical weapons." ...Happy Passover?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Shortly after the press briefing, Chelsea Clinton tweeted that she hopes Spicer will visit the Holocaust Museum following his comments.

I hope @PressSec takes time to visit @HolocaustMuseum. It's a few blocks away. https://t.co/24fNoMUyS8
Chelsea Clinton @ChelseaClinton

I hope @PressSec takes time to visit @HolocaustMuseum. It's a few blocks away. https://t.co/24fNoMUyS8

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in a well-timed tweet, the Holocaust Museum shared a video of what US armed forces saw during the liberation of a German concentration camp.

WATCH: Footage from our collection shows what US forces discovered when they liberated #Buchenwald.
US Holocaust Museum @HolocaustMuseum

WATCH: Footage from our collection shows what US forces discovered when they liberated #Buchenwald.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I find nothing funny about the Press Secretary bungling holocaust history," Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted. "Because I'm not sure they should get the benefit of the doubt."

I find nothing funny about the Press Secretary bungling holocaust history. Because I'm not sure they should get the benefit of the doubt.
Brian Schatz @brianschatz

I find nothing funny about the Press Secretary bungling holocaust history. Because I'm not sure they should get the benefit of the doubt.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Following Spicer's comments, a myriad of people and institutions are calling for the press secretary's removal.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump MUST FIRE SEAN SPICER NOW FOR ENGAGING IN HOLOCAUST DENIAL. OUR STATEMENT BELOW.… https://t.co/M3EoHC9x7w
AnneFrankCenter(US) @AnneFrankCenter

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump MUST FIRE SEAN SPICER NOW FOR ENGAGING IN HOLOCAUST DENIAL. OUR STATEMENT BELOW.… https://t.co/M3EoHC9x7w

Reply Retweet Favorite

"On Passover no less, Sean Spicer has engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death," Anne Frank Center executive director Steven Goldstein said in a statement.

"Spicer's statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary."

Barbra Streisand also called for Spicer to be fired.

Sean Spicer should be fired for saying Hitler did not use chemical weapons on
Barbra Streisand @BarbraStreisand

Sean Spicer should be fired for saying Hitler did not use chemical weapons on "his own people.” You mean 6 million Jews don’t count?

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did Nancy Pelosi.

.@realDonaldTrump, it’s time to fire @PressSec Sean Spicer. https://t.co/35sTqfkp1d
Nancy Pelosi @NancyPelosi

.@realDonaldTrump, it’s time to fire @PressSec Sean Spicer. https://t.co/35sTqfkp1d

Reply Retweet Favorite

"While Jewish families across America celebrate Passover, the chief spokesman of this White House is downplaying the horror of the Holocaust," Pelosi said in a statement.

"Sean Spicer must be fired, and the President must immediately disavow his spokesman's statements. Either he is speaking for the President, or the President should have known better than to hire him."

And now, the calls for Spicer's removal are even coming from the right.

Spicer doesn't realize how hard the media is working to force errors. Nice guy but not the right fit. Hire Hope Hicks!
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich

Spicer doesn't realize how hard the media is working to force errors. Nice guy but not the right fit. Hire Hope Hicks!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Who should be @realDonaldTrump's next Press Secretary?
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich

Who should be @realDonaldTrump's next Press Secretary?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pro-Trump alt-right blogger Mike Cernovich claimed "the media is working to force errors" in Spicer.

"Nice guy but not the right fit," he said, along with a suggestion for a replacement.

And Alex Jones couldn't believe it when he heard what Spicer had said, even asking whether he was being sarcastic.

WATCH: Alex Jones re Spicer
Yashar @yashar

WATCH: Alex Jones re Spicer "What the hell is that from Sean Spicer? Was he being sarcastic? It shows how historica… https://t.co/KeAsUk23bt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

