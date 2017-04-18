Sections

A Judge Ordered This School To Let A White Nationalist Speak On Campus

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer is now allowed to speak at Auburn Tuesday evening, even though the Alabama University canceled his event due to safety concerns.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Watch Richard Spencer's event at Auburn University live:

A federal judge in Alabama has ordered Auburn University to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on Tuesday after a man sued the state school, claiming it violated free speech rights by canceling the event.

Spencer Selvidge / Reuters

A person listed as Cameron Padgett filed the complaint Tuesday morning, claiming the Auburn University violated the First and Fourteenth amendments by canceling Spencer's appearance at the student union, according to the complaint.

Padgett says he rented the auditorium where Spencer planned to speak and, since it is a public institution — and because he complied with all the university's conditions — the alt-right leader's event should have never been canceled.

"Auburn is not allowed to pick and choose what views are to be represented in a facility open to the general public for holding meetings and giving and hearing speeches," Padgett stated in the complaint.

The university initially canceled Spencer's event over safety concerns.

Judge Wallace Capel, Jr. later agreed, noting that the right to freedom of speech means "nothing if it is restricted to popular or conventional speech."

And since Auburn is funded by the state, it is not allowed to cancel the white nationalist's event just because it disagreed with his views. To get around that, Auburn had to have proven that the speech would incite immediate violence or unrest, which it did not.

Spencer, who is president of white supremacist think tank National Policy Institute and a leader of the alt-right movement, said the judge's decision on Tuesday was a victory for free speech.

Victory in Auburn
Richard 🇸🇾 Spencer @RichardBSpencer

Victory in Auburn

Auburn, which did not coordinate the event, said in a statement that it "will abide by the judge’s decision that Spencer be allowed to speak on campus tonight. We continue working closely with law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of the campus community."

Spencer had been booked to speak at Foy Hall and said AltRight.com, a white nationalist site, was sponsoring the event. Spencer reportedly paid $700 to use university's space, as well as security provided by Auburn Police Division, the school's newspaper reported.

After the judge's ruling, university officials issued a letter to students, explaining that while it supports the First Amendment, they have a responsibility to "protect our campus" when its safety is jeopardized.

On Friday, the university released a statement declaring that it "strongly deplores" Spencer's views and "encourages the campus community to respond to speech they find objectionable with their own views in civil discourse and to do so with respect and inclusion."

At the time, Spencer told BuzzFeed News he would defy the university's decision and speak at Auburn on Tuesday anyway.

“Auburn made a stupid decision," he said. "I think they might have genuinely believed that I would back down and just go away. They could’ve done cursory research about me and realized that I’d never do that. This is going to be much more problematic and difficult for them."

"I will be on the Auburn University campus at 7 PM on Tuesday, April 18th," he vowed. "And I will hold a speech."

Spencer, who became a viral sensation when he got punched in the face on Inauguration Day, rose to prominence last November when he gave a speech full of Nazi-inspired language, greeting NPI attendees with a salute of "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!" and calling the media "Lügenpresse" (essentially the Nazi term for "fake news"). He has also called for "peaceful ethnic cleansing" of non-white Americans.

Many Auburn students decried Spencer's presence on campus and dozens gathered outside the event to protest the alt-right.

Huge group of students have gathered to protest the alt-right:
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

Huge group of students have gathered to protest the alt-right: "fuck off Nazi cucks"

Kaitlyn, a freshman at Auburn, said she is protesting because she thinks it's too important for minority students t… https://t.co/WmvN0mwFx5
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

Kaitlyn, a freshman at Auburn, said she is protesting because she thinks it's too important for minority students t… https://t.co/WmvN0mwFx5

Here's the complaint:

Auburn University

