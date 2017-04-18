A Judge Ruled That White Nationalist Richard Spencer Can Speak At Auburn University Tonight

A federal judge in Alabama has ordered Auburn University to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on Tuesday night after a man sued the Alabama state school, claiming it violated free speech rights by canceling the event.

“The university will abide by the judge’s decision that Spencer be allowed to speak on campus tonight. We continue working closely with law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of the campus community,” Auburn said in a statement.

A person under the name Cameron Padgett filed the complaint, claiming the Auburn University violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments by canceling Spencer's appearance at the student union, according to the complaint.

Padgett says he rented the auditorium where Spencer planned to speak and since it is a public institution — and because he complied with all the university's conditions — the alt-right leader's event should have never been canceled.

"Auburn is not allowed to pick and choose what views are to be represented in a facility open to the general public for holding meetings and giving and hearing speeches," Padgett stated in the complaint.

The university initially canceled Spencer's event over safety concerns.