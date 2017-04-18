A Judge Ruled That White Nationalist Richard Spencer Can Speak At Auburn University Tonight

A federal judge in Alabama has ordered Auburn University to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on Tuesday night after a man sued the Alabama state school, claiming it violated free speech rights by canceling the event.
“The university will abide by the judge’s decision that Spencer be allowed to speak on campus tonight. We continue working closely with law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of the campus community,” Auburn said in a statement.
A person under the name Cameron Padgett filed the complaint, claiming the Auburn University violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments by canceling Spencer's appearance at the student union, according to the complaint.
Padgett says he rented the auditorium where Spencer planned to speak and since it is a public institution — and because he complied with all the university's conditions — the alt-right leader's event should have never been canceled.
"Auburn is not allowed to pick and choose what views are to be represented in a facility open to the general public for holding meetings and giving and hearing speeches," Padgett stated in the complaint.
The university initially canceled Spencer's event over safety concerns.
Last Friday, the school released a statement saying it "strongly deplores" Spencer's views and "encourages the campus community to respond to speech they find objectionable with their own views in civil discourse and to do so with respect and inclusion."
Spencer at the time told BuzzFeed News he would defy the university's decision and speak at Auburn on Tuesday anyway.
“Auburn made a stupid decision," he said. "I think they might have genuinely believed that I would back down and just go away. They could’ve done cursory research about me and realized that I’d never do that. This is going to be much more problematic and difficult for them."
"I will be on the Auburn University campus at 7 PM on Tuesday, April 18th," he vowed. "And I will hold a speech."
Spencer, who is president of white supremacist think tank National Policy Institute and a leader of the alt-right movement, said the judge's decision on Tuesday was a victory for free speech.
Auburn did not coordinate Tuesday's speech. Spencer reportedly paid $700 to use university's space, as well as security provided by Auburn Police Division, a university spokesperson told al.com.
Spencer has called for "peaceful ethnic cleansing" of non-white Americans and became a viral sensation when he got punched in the face on Inauguration Day.
The school said that, "despite our requests for him not to attend,' it was preparing for Spencer's event and working with law enforcement. Auburn police are setting up protest areas.
Protest group Antifa and people on the Daily Stormer have said they plan to demonstrate against and for Spencer, respectively.
Here's the complaint:
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.
