Republican Cancer Survivor Tells Paul Ryan He “Would Be Dead” Without Obama

Jeans said he “offered three times the cost of my treatment, which was rejected.”

“They required an insurance card,” he said. “Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, I’m standing here today alive.”

“Being both a small business person and someone with preexisting conditions, I rely on the Affordable Care Act to be able to purchase my own insurance,” he said. “Why would you repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement?”

Speaker Ryan told Jeans “we wouldn’t do that, we want to replace it with something better.”

“First of all, I’m glad you’re standing here,” Ryan then said. “I mean, really, seriously.”