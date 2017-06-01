People Are Slamming This "Snow White" Movie For Body Shaming

Sujin Hwang, one of the movie's producers at Locus, apologized for the ad and trailer and said the advertising campaign will be terminated.

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty," said Hwang. "We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention."

Hwang continued: "We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign."

Finecut, the South Korean company trying to sell the movie, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.