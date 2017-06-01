People Are Slamming This "Snow White" Movie For Body Shaming

A "Snow White" parody movie is facing backlash from people accusing it of body shaming.
Plus-size model and body positive activist Tess Holliday spoke out against the image on Twitter. "Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" she asked.
A trailer for the animated movie shows the thin princess magically turning into the heavier princess (and letting out a massive burp) when she removes her red shoes. A pair of dwarves secretly watch her undress and gasp in horror when she changes form.
People are criticizing the movie for reinforcing the stereotype that only thin people can be beautiful.
The message could be extremely harmful to young girls, many have said.
Some are wondering how the poster got made in the first place.
Moretz addressed the backlash on Twitter, saying she was "appalled and angry" at the ad, which neither she nor her team approved. Still, she called it a "beautiful script" that is "powerful for young women."
During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, Jessica Chastain called the portrayal of female characters in many of the movies she'd seen "quite disturbing."
This is the first time I've watched 20 films in 10 days and I love movies, and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that were represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest—with some exceptions.
For the most part I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films, and I do hope that when we include more female storytellers we will have more of the women I recognize in my day to day life, those who are proactive, have their own agency, don't just react to the men around them, they have their own point of view.
