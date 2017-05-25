In case you for some mistaken reason do not watch The Bachelor, this person right here is Raven Gates: puppy cuddler, orgasm haver, and runner up on The Bachelor season 21.
On Thursday, Gates says she got an email from an In Touch Weekly reporter. The reported said they'd be running a story claiming they "have doctors who believe that she's had a breast augmentation." Raven tweeted a screenshot and shut it the hell down:
People are applauding Gates for her honest, unapologetic response.
And wondering why anyone should care what she does with her body in the first place.
See you in paradise, Raven!
👏👏👏👏👏
