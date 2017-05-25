Sections

A Former "Bachelor" Star Had The Best Response To A Gossip Magazine Asking If She Got Breast Implants

"Go report that, In Touch Weekly."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you for some mistaken reason do not watch The Bachelor, this person right here is Raven Gates: puppy cuddler, orgasm haver, and runner up on The Bachelor season 21.

Next to her is someone named Nick Viall. You don't need to know anything about him. Moving on...
ABC

Next to her is someone named Nick Viall. You don't need to know anything about him. Moving on...

On Thursday, Gates says she got an email from an In Touch Weekly reporter. The reported said they'd be running a story claiming they "have doctors who believe that she's had a breast augmentation." Raven tweeted a screenshot and shut it the hell down:

Yes I did!!! 5 YEARS AGO!! And I'm proud of it. So go report that In Touch Weekly.
Raven @ravengates09

Yes I did!!! 5 YEARS AGO!! And I'm proud of it. So go report that In Touch Weekly.

"Yes I did!!! 5 YEARS AGO!!" responded Raven. "And I'm proud of it. So go report that In Touch Weekly."

This would be the second In Touch Weekly story speculating on whether Gates got plastic surgery.

In March, they ran one claiming she may have gotten lip fillers and a nose job.

People are applauding Gates for her honest, unapologetic response.

@ravengates09 Shut them down, Raven! SHUT THEM DOWN! Lol
Nick Aliffi @NickAliffi

@ravengates09 Shut them down, Raven! SHUT THEM DOWN! Lol

All hail Queen Raven 👑💕 https://t.co/RhwX0lEFHe
AlexandraBarron @thebarrona

All hail Queen Raven 👑💕 https://t.co/RhwX0lEFHe

I love this girl. Like sooo much. Whatever makes you happy. Do you boo!!! 💋💋 https://t.co/lrBiPDOUqA
Courtney James @cweezy88

I love this girl. Like sooo much. Whatever makes you happy. Do you boo!!! 💋💋 https://t.co/lrBiPDOUqA

you go girl 😂👌🏽 https://t.co/2sM33A0a9E
αηℊεʟїηα † @angelina_xo4

you go girl 😂👌🏽 https://t.co/2sM33A0a9E

And wondering why anyone should care what she does with her body in the first place.

@ravengates09 It's 2017. How is a boob job a thing people still care enough to write about? Go you, girl!
Jessica Azambuja @jessaza_

@ravengates09 It's 2017. How is a boob job a thing people still care enough to write about? Go you, girl!

@ravengates09 So ridiculous!!! Who cares anyways?? It's your body!!
Sonia Howard @sonia_howard75

@ravengates09 So ridiculous!!! Who cares anyways?? It's your body!!

@ravengates09 Plastic surgery was the best choice I've made for my mental health! Be proud of it girl you are an inspiration!
Mads👑 @Maddy_Annie_

@ravengates09 Plastic surgery was the best choice I've made for my mental health! Be proud of it girl you are an inspiration!

See you in paradise, Raven!

@beccatilley5 I can't wait to see what they say after I push them up to my chin in paradise 🏝👙
Raven @ravengates09

@beccatilley5 I can't wait to see what they say after I push them up to my chin in paradise 🏝👙

👏👏👏👏👏

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Gates and In Touch Weekly.
ABC

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Gates and In Touch Weekly.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

