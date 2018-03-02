 back to top
"Pretty Much Everyone On The Plane Threw Up" During A Landing From Hell

"VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP," a United Airlines pilot reported.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
David Zalubowski / Associated Press

A powerful nor'easter wreaked havoc along the East Coast on Friday, bringing rain, snow, and particularly strong winds — and a whole lot of canceled flights.

For the flights that did make it into the air, turbulence was no joke. For one United Airlines flight into Washington Dulles International Airport in the DC area on Friday, the landing was...rough.

"PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP," according to a pilot's report, which was filed to the National Weather Service's aviation center.

Even the "PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP" during landing, the report said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, severe sickness, or "major incidents" reported from the flight, Andrew Trull, a spokesman for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told BuzzFeed News.

A spokesperson for United did not immediately return a request for comment.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

