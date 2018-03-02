Share On more Share On more

A powerful nor'easter wreaked havoc along the East Coast on Friday, bringing rain, snow, and particularly strong winds — and a whole lot of canceled flights.

For the flights that did make it into the air, turbulence was no joke. For one United Airlines flight into Washington Dulles International Airport in the DC area on Friday, the landing was...rough.

"PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP," according to a pilot's report, which was filed to the National Weather Service's aviation center.

Even the "PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP" during landing, the report said.