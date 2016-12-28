People Are Campaigning To Protect Betty White From 2016

1. 2016 has claimed the lives of many beloved celebrities, with George Michael and Carrie Fisher dying just this past week.
2. Now, with just a few days left in the year, people have taken up a noble cause: to “protect Betty White from 2016.”
“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017,” wrote Demetrios Hrysikos of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who started the GoFundMe page.
3. In the case that White “doesn’t want a strange Greek standing [guard] outside her door,” Hrysiko has promised to donate all funds raised to the Spartanburg Little Theatre.
Hrysikos told BuzzFeed News he “just wanted to do something good” after Fisher died.
“Spartanburg is brimming with talent and nurturing that talent might help produce a new star to carry the mantel of so many we’ve lost this year,” he said.
Many donors are applauding the campaign as a clever way to raise money for the arts.
5. So far, 285 people have donated to the cause, raising nearly $3,000.
8. And some are pointing out that, realistically, we need White’s protection more than she’ll ever need ours:
