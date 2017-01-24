Get Our News App
No, Obama Did Not Pat Melania Trump On The Butt
Greenpeace Literally Brought Marco Rubio A Spine To Mock His Vote For Rex Tillerson

“So that’s where Rubio’s backbone was.”

Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. After Sen. Marco Rubio voted to confirm Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on Monday — despite having expressed “serious concerns” about the oil exec’s ties to Russia — Greenpeace literally brought the GOP senator a spine in protest.

Rubio has been criticized for clearing the path to Tillerson’s confirmation after previously telling reporters he was “prepared to do what’s right,” hinting at a possible vote against Tillerson, the former head of ExxonMobil.

“In the end, I think Marco decided that it was better to be inside the tent than outside,” a source close to Rubio told BuzzFeed News. “A vote against Tillerson would have reduced his influence on foreign policy matters with the Trump Administration to zero.”

2. Greenpeace told BuzzFeed News that on Monday one of their climate campaigners, Naomi Ages, carried “the spine [Rubio] must have left at home.”

Patrick Ryan / Greenpeace

“The senators voting to confirm Rex Tillerson have clearly left their spines at home,” Ages said. “Instead of standing up to a historically unpopular President, they’re letting Trump hand the state department over to the oil and gas industry.”

3. The photos of Rubio and the spine went viral on Twitter, where people thought the stunt was hilarious.

4. “So that’s where Rubio’s backbone was,” people said.

8. People also applauded the stunt as “a legendary troll.”

11. “Relentless mockery is perfectly legitimate civic action,” one person said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rubio for comment.

12. Why Marco Rubio Will Vote To Confirm Trump’s Secretary Of State

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
