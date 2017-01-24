Greenpeace Literally Brought Marco Rubio A Spine To Mock His Vote For Rex Tillerson

1. After Sen. Marco Rubio voted to confirm Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on Monday — despite having expressed “serious concerns” about the oil exec’s ties to Russia — Greenpeace literally brought the GOP senator a spine in protest.

Someone is holding a human spine next to Marco Rubio right now — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone)

Rubio has been criticized for clearing the path to Tillerson’s confirmation after previously telling reporters he was “prepared to do what’s right,” hinting at a possible vote against Tillerson, the former head of ExxonMobil.

“In the end, I think Marco decided that it was better to be inside the tent than outside,” a source close to Rubio told BuzzFeed News. “A vote against Tillerson would have reduced his influence on foreign policy matters with the Trump Administration to zero.”

