On Friday, 23-year-old Taliesin Namkai-Meche was stabbed to death on a Portland train after trying to intervene when a man shouted hate speech towards two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, according to police.
Now, Namkai-Meche's mother has written a letter to President Trump calling on him to "take action" in condemning violence "which result directly from hate speech & hate groups."
The letter was provided to BuzzFeed News by Namkai-Meche's brother, Chris Lejeune.
Read the full letter here:
Dear President Trump,
I’m writing to you today, Memorial Day, to share my heart after losing my son.
Taliesin died a hero, like many other Americans who have died defending freedom. He was just 23, a year out of college with a degree in economics, working, had just bought his first home and was thinking about starting a family. Our family grieves, but we are proud that through his selfless action he, along with the other two men, has changed the world, when in the face of hate he did not hesitate to act with love.
Two precious lives were lost this Memorial Day weekend in Portland and one more, nearly so. All three were strangers to each other, and to those they were defending. They fearlessly risked their lives for two young women who were threatened by an act of bigotry & terror. These brave men saw the immediate injustice and didn’t hesitate to act. They recognized the truth: we are more alike than we are different. To ride the train home without being assaulted because of the color of your skin or your religious beliefs, is an inalienable right.
You have said that you will be President for all Americans. So, I ask you Mr. President to take action at this time. Your words and actions are meaningful, here in America and throughout the world.
Please encourage all Americans to protect and watch out for one another. Please condemn any acts of violence, which result directly from hate speech & hate groups. I am praying you will use your leadership to do so.
It would deeply honor Taliesin’s sacrifice, which has been amplified by the millions of voices who have supported our family in response to this tragedy.
With Peace In My Heart,
Asha Deliverance
Namkai-Meche's mother first posted about her son's death on Saturday in now-viral Facebook post. "He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil," she wrote.
