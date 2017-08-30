This Conservative Blogger's Tweet About "How It Ought To Be, Despite What Your Gender Studies Professor Says" Backfired Into A Huge Meme

On Monday, conservative blogger Matt Walsh tweeted this photo of a man, woman, and child during Hurricane Harvey, saying it shows "how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says."
People were pretty angry to see the catastrophic natural disaster used to reinforce misogyny and traditional gender roles.
So — of course — people turned it into a huge meme.
"This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says."
It's basically the second coming of the "future that liberals want" meme.
It even got a little meta.
And that's when an actual gender studies professor stepped in.
In a series of tweets, University of Notre Dame professor Christina Wolbrecht explained how care work being considered just "women's work" hurts everyone.
And how the undervaluing of care work has made it an poorly paid industry, which leads to roles shifting to workers who are often not properly trained.
"The value of work — holding the baby or carrying the mother — should be recognized and rewarded, no matter who performs it," Wolbrecht wrote.
"Given how much care is needed, all hands on deck."
Wolbrecht told BuzzFeed News she was "completely stunned" by the massive reaction to her thread, and she hopes people take the time to learn more about the topic.
"This is a complex and fraught topic and I only scratched the surface in these few tweets," she said. "What I would say is it is worth thoughtfully examining who does what work, why, and with what consequences."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Walsh.
