Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

16 Were In Injured In A Stampede At A New York Train Station After False Reports Of Gunfire

People confused the sound of a taser with gunshots.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Sixteen people were injured Friday evening in New York after false reports of gunfire sparked a stampede in Penn Station in midtown Manhattan.

A look at the chaos at Penn Station after Amtrak police used a Taser on a man. Details: https://t.co/4eIk8Ak0k2
Eyewitness News @ABC7NY

A look at the chaos at Penn Station after Amtrak police used a Taser on a man. Details: https://t.co/4eIk8Ak0k2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Police used a taser on a man in the station, the sound of which led to reports of a shooter, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Sixteen people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries as panicked crowds fled the station, an NYPD spokesperson said at a press conference.

People in the abandoned their belongings, and hid behind pillars and trash cans as they fled the pandemonium.

Aftermath of the stampede in Penn Station. It was crazy. Unclear what exactly sparked it. @NBCNewYork
Erica Byfield @EricaByfield4NY

Aftermath of the stampede in Penn Station. It was crazy. Unclear what exactly sparked it. @NBCNewYork

Reply Retweet Favorite

"People were dropping luggage, kids, everybody was just running," a witness told NBC New York. "Everybody was really scared. It was a stampede."

The shooting rumors spread to Herald Square, where people were evacuated from the Macy's department store.

Just had to evacuate @Macys in Herald Square. Lots of cops and ambulances. Ran down 7 flight of stairs. No idea wha… https://t.co/14LuaFck7L
Betsy Weber @betsyweber

Just had to evacuate @Macys in Herald Square. Lots of cops and ambulances. Ran down 7 flight of stairs. No idea wha… https://t.co/14LuaFck7L

Reply Retweet Favorite
Currently at the Harold Sq @Macys - people have been ushered to 9th floor. Possible active shooter in the building?!
MC @VisitorsPass

Currently at the Harold Sq @Macys - people have been ushered to 9th floor. Possible active shooter in the building?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Penn Station had already been a chaotic scene on Friday evening due to delays and cancelations after an NJ Transit train with 1,200 passengers got stuck in a tunnel for three hours.

Amtrak police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews