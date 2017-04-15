16 Were In Injured In A Stampede At A New York Train Station After False Reports Of Gunfire

Police used a taser on a man in the station, the sound of which led to reports of a shooter, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

The man who was tased is now in police custody, Amtrak spokesperson Vernae Graham told BuzzFeed News. They did not provide further details as to why he was arrested.

Sixteen people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries as panicked crowds fled the station, an NYPD spokesperson said at a press conference.