16 Were In Injured In A Stampede At A New York Train Station After False Reports Of Gunfire

Sixteen people were injured Friday evening in New York after false reports of gunfire sparked a stampede in Penn Station in midtown Manhattan.
People abandoned their belongings, and hid behind pillars and trash cans as they fled the pandemonium.
The shooting rumors spread to Herald Square, where people were evacuated from the Macy's department store.
Penn Station had already been a chaotic scene on Friday evening due to delays and cancelations after an NJ Transit train with 1,200 passengers got stuck in a tunnel for three hours.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
