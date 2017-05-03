Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are Roasting The Heck Out Of This Sex Toy That's Basically A Windmill For Your Vagina

"There's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is the Sqweel 2, an oral sex simulator made by sex toy company Lovehoney.

Lovehoney / Via lovehoney.com

It became the subject of a great deal of Twitter discourse on Wednesday, mainly due to it looking like a tiny vagina windmill that was almost certainly designed by a man.

there's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

there's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or one of those water-spraying fans you begged your parents to buy you at Disney World.

It gave people some serious paddleboat vibes.

speak for yourself, i exclusively date paddleboats https://t.co/9TD2D6mu2J
Victoria McNally @vqnerdballs

speak for yourself, i exclusively date paddleboats https://t.co/9TD2D6mu2J

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrandyLJensen ah instead of getting motorboated, you get paddleboated
leon @leyawn

@BrandyLJensen ah instead of getting motorboated, you get paddleboated

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or is it a Glade plug-in?

This ain't a new design for Glade plug-ins? https://t.co/ZUa7iOnJ2Z
Chris Kardashian @_FluorescentBlu

This ain't a new design for Glade plug-ins? https://t.co/ZUa7iOnJ2Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Imaginations ran truly wild.

@BasedMoonshine @BrandyLJensen green giant but a lady and terrorizing the country side by humping water wheels
✨Vivian✨ @SquishVix

@BasedMoonshine @BrandyLJensen green giant but a lady and terrorizing the country side by humping water wheels

Reply Retweet Favorite
@adequateGF @BrandyLJensen i imagine it has a string you pull to get it going and it makes a wizzing sound and you… https://t.co/XhPenb6i0K
BIG AND WET @PREMIUMPONCHO

@adequateGF @BrandyLJensen i imagine it has a string you pull to get it going and it makes a wizzing sound and you… https://t.co/XhPenb6i0K

Reply Retweet Favorite
This looks like a fucking medieval waterwheel https://t.co/P9vRBi7jtq
dañeil 🦌🍁🥑🌵💀 @Neitzschee

This looks like a fucking medieval waterwheel https://t.co/P9vRBi7jtq

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people pondered how the toy came to be.

The man who designed this thing is bad at sex. https://t.co/ckfaiTdow8
Brian Engard @Zelgadas

The man who designed this thing is bad at sex. https://t.co/ckfaiTdow8

Reply Retweet Favorite
The guy that invented this def does that alphabet bullshit with his tongue. https://t.co/l9Cp9YpgNt
Cher @thecherness

The guy that invented this def does that alphabet bullshit with his tongue. https://t.co/l9Cp9YpgNt

Reply Retweet Favorite
RedMattos🇵🇷✊ @TheGeekRican

"It leaves you frustrated & disappointed, just like a real man!" - I assume that was the sales pitch/tagline for th… https://t.co/afBw0lVFk5

Reply Retweet Favorite
Stephen Blackmoore @sblackmoore

"We call this one The Buzzsaw." "Frank, I don't think-" "I'M A MAN, DAMMIT. I KNOW WHAT WOMEN WANT." https://t.co/FEF7hv6gzJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrandyLJensen I don't think this was even intended for women, this is for the pleasure of someone whose fetish is… https://t.co/sUjBFpn816
dansplainer📢 @JawlessMonk

@BrandyLJensen I don't think this was even intended for women, this is for the pleasure of someone whose fetish is… https://t.co/sUjBFpn816

Reply Retweet Favorite

(And in case you were wondering, yes, this was actually invented by a man).

OK so I had to Google this and it was invented by a man called TREVOR I mean seriously. https://t.co/NaA0QDU6Iv
~ @daniel_barker

OK so I had to Google this and it was invented by a man called TREVOR I mean seriously. https://t.co/NaA0QDU6Iv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Read more about the toy's inventory, Trevor Murphy, here.

So, how do people actually like Sqweel?

A lot of reviewers have called it "oddly accurate" and "clit lapping heaven"...so, could be worse, I guess?

Still, it only comes away with a 3.5 star rating, and has garnered quite a few ~colorful~ negative reviews. Here's a sampling of them for your reading pleasure:

• "Felt more like I was abusing myself with a balloon whisk."

• "Like having oral with a tired husband."

• "Not sure what they were smoking when they came up with a wheel of tongues."

• "I tried it on penises, and they were pretty nonplussed about the whole experience."

• "I have to say that I found the fan too cooling and a bit of a turn-off."

• "Actually made my vagina depressed."

• "I am very disappointed."

OK bye!

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lovehoney for comment. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lovehoney for comment.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With USNews