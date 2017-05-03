Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

This is the Sqweel 2, an oral sex simulator made by sex toy company Lovehoney.

Or one of those water-spraying fans you begged your parents to buy you at Disney World.

there's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman

It became the subject of a great deal of Twitter discourse on Wednesday, mainly due to it looking like a tiny vagina windmill that was almost certainly designed by a man.

It gave people some serious paddleboat vibes.

@BrandyLJensen ah instead of getting motorboated, you get paddleboated

This ain't a new design for Glade plug-ins? https://t.co/ZUa7iOnJ2Z

Or is it a Glade plug-in?

@BasedMoonshine @BrandyLJensen green giant but a lady and terrorizing the country side by humping water wheels

@adequateGF @BrandyLJensen i imagine it has a string you pull to get it going and it makes a wizzing sound and you… https://t.co/XhPenb6i0K

This looks like a fucking medieval waterwheel https://t.co/P9vRBi7jtq

The man who designed this thing is bad at sex. https://t.co/ckfaiTdow8

And people pondered how the toy came to be.

The guy that invented this def does that alphabet bullshit with his tongue. https://t.co/l9Cp9YpgNt

"It leaves you frustrated & disappointed, just like a real man!" - I assume that was the sales pitch/tagline for th… https://t.co/afBw0lVFk5

"We call this one The Buzzsaw." "Frank, I don't think-" "I'M A MAN, DAMMIT. I KNOW WHAT WOMEN WANT." https://t.co/FEF7hv6gzJ

@BrandyLJensen I don't think this was even intended for women, this is for the pleasure of someone whose fetish is… https://t.co/sUjBFpn816

Read more about the toy's inventory, Trevor Murphy, here.

OK so I had to Google this and it was invented by a man called TREVOR I mean seriously. https://t.co/NaA0QDU6Iv

(And in case you were wondering, yes, this was actually invented by a man).

So, how do people actually like Sqweel?

A lot of reviewers have called it "oddly accurate" and "clit lapping heaven"...so, could be worse, I guess?

Still, it only comes away with a 3.5 star rating, and has garnered quite a few ~colorful~ negative reviews. Here's a sampling of them for your reading pleasure:

• "Felt more like I was abusing myself with a balloon whisk."

• "Like having oral with a tired husband."

• "Not sure what they were smoking when they came up with a wheel of tongues."

• "I tried it on penises, and they were pretty nonplussed about the whole experience."

• "I have to say that I found the fan too cooling and a bit of a turn-off."

• "Actually made my vagina depressed."

• "I am very disappointed."