Owl City Has Finally Answered An Age-Old Question About The Song "Fireflies"

If you switched on the radio in 2009, you probably remember "Fireflies," the debut single by Owl City.
Eight years on, the song had quite the random meme resurgence this past month.
It's gotten pretty out of hand.
But through it all, one question has persisted: If Owl City gets "1,000 hugs from 10,000 lightning bugs," as the lyrics state, how does that work? Is it 1,000 hugs per lightning bug (of which there are 10,000, mind you), or 1,000 hugs total?
And that was the exact question someone posed to Owl City in late May.
On Tuesday, we finally got an answer from Owl City (aka singer and instrumentalist Adam Young) himself.
People are so relieved to finally have answers.
At last, we can all finally sleep at night.
