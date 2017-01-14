Jenna Bush Hager Shared Some Photos Of The Obama Girls’ First White House Visit

1. Jenna Bush Hager on Friday shared some rare photos on Today showing the first time Sasha and Malia Obama visited the White House back in 2008.
The photos came a day after Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, penned a letter to the Obama girls recounting that first visit and sharing advice for their life outside White House Walls.
2. “Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House,” they wrote in the letter. “We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home.”
“The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to,” they wrote.
“When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious.”
3. “We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease,” they said, recounting the daughters’ experiences from standing in Nelson Mandela’s prison cell, to attending state dinners, to laughing at their dad’s jokes at the annual turkey pardon.
“And through it all you had each other,” they said. “Just like we did.”
4. “Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children—a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines,” they said.
“But you have so much to look forward to,” they said. “You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”
5. The Bush twins encouraged the girls to “never forget the wonderful people who work at the White House.”
“Our greeter as 7-year-olds at our grandfather’s Inauguration was Nancy, the White House florist, who ushered us in from the cold,” they said. “She helped us make colorful bouquets of winter flowers for our grandparents’ bedside. Twenty years later, Nancy did the flowers for Jenna’s wedding. Cherish your own Nancy.”
“We stay in touch with our Secret Service,” they added. “They were part of growing up for us: there for first dates, first days and even an engagement and a honeymoon. We know it wasn’t always easy—the two of you and the two of us were teenagers trailed by men in backpacks—but they put their lives on hold for us.”
6. “Enjoy college,” they said. “As most of the world knows, we did.”
“And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore,” they said.
“Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to.”
8. “You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House,” they said.
“You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world.”
9. “As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter,” they concluded. “And so will we.”
Read the full letter on TIME.
