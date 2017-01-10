Get Our News App
We Tried Ballet Fitness And It Was Insane video
Monopoly Is Letting You Pick Its New Playing Pieces
Can We Guess Your Age And Location Based On Your…
Which Appetizer Must Go?
21 Of The Best Snow Boots You Can Get On Amazon
Which Disney Horse Are You Based On Your Zodiac…
Which Weird Ass Deep Fried Food Would You Rather…
26 Times Noel Fielding Was A Cheeky Shit And We…

President Obama Got Emotional While Talking About His Family At Farewell Address

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend.”

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. In an emotional moment during Tuesday night’s farewell address, President Obama shed tears while speaking about his family.

In an emotional moment during Tuesday night's farewell address, President Obama shed tears while speaking about his family.

View this image ›

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” Obama said. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor.

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

2. A visibly emotional Obama wiped away tears as the crowd applauded the First Lady.

The president then spoke about his daughters. Malia, too, was in tears.

3. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion,” he said.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," he said.

View this image ›

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

“You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily,” he said. “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”

4. And of course, Obama didn’t forget about Vice President Biden.

“To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son: you were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best,” Obama said, as Biden held up his signature finger guns.

“Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother,” Obama said. “We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life.”

5. The moment got a lot of people reeeal teary-eyed.

Malia Obama crying got me like

— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily)

7. People were especially emotional over the Obamas’ relationship.

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside"

— Brit Bennett (@britrbennett)

BARACK TALKING ABOUT MICHELLE BITCH IM SHOOK AND LONELY

— anal girl (@1800SAMIYAH)

Obama pointed at Michelle and bit his lip smh goals

— Nathan Zed (@NathanZed)

find you a person who loves you like barack loves michelle

— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas)

11. But most of all, no one could handle Biden.

When you remember Uncle Joe Biden leaving too

— Okay Girl (@AquaCashmere)

On a different note, Obama said that in picking Biden he not only gained a VP but also gained a brother and I SOBBED. HARD.

— Travis McElroy (@travismcelroy)

I'm a grown man that just teared up watching barack obama and joe biden hug and I am not afraid to admit that

— RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe)

JOE BIDEN JUST DID THE FINGER GUNS AT BARACK OBAMA IM CRYING SO HARD

— thomas moore (@Thomas_A_Moore)

15. Especially those finger guns.

joe biden forever

— Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Trump’s War On Immigrants Threatens To Gut Police Funding

by Albert Samaha

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing