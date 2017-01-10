President Obama Got Emotional While Talking About His Family At Farewell Address

1. In an emotional moment during Tuesday night’s farewell address, President Obama shed tears while speaking about his family.
“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” Obama said. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor.
“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”
2. A visibly emotional Obama wiped away tears as the crowd applauded the First Lady.
The president then spoke about his daughters. Malia, too, was in tears.
3. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion,” he said.
“You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily,” he said. “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.”
4. And of course, Obama didn’t forget about Vice President Biden.
“To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son: you were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best,” Obama said, as Biden held up his signature finger guns.
“Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother,” Obama said. “We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life.”
5. The moment got a lot of people reeeal teary-eyed.
7. People were especially emotional over the Obamas’ relationship.
11. But most of all, no one could handle Biden.
- BuzzFeed News has published the report making explosive but unverified allegations that Donald Trump has deep ties to Russia.
- "Show up. Dive in. Persevere," President Obama said in his farewell speech, telling Americans to reject fear and divisiveness.
- A jury has sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for murdering 9 black Charleston church members in 2015.
- Kanye West has a "Kimoji" air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror of his car, and many are describing the gesture as "true love."