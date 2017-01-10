President Obama Got Emotional While Talking About His Family At Farewell Address

1. In an emotional moment during Tuesday night’s farewell address, President Obama shed tears while speaking about his family.

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” Obama said. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor.

“You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”