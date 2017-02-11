Nordstrom Sales Of Ivanka Trump’s Line Reportedly Fell By 32% During The Last Fiscal Year

1. According to internal Nordstrom data obtained by the Wall Street Journal, sales of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line fell by 32% at Nordstrom in the last fiscal year.
As compared to the previous fiscal year, sales of footwear and apparel dropped by over 70% in the the second, third, and fourth weeks of October, WSJ reported.
According to the report, the significant decline in sales has since softened, now sitting at a year-to-year average of 26% for January.
A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s brand told WSJ overall brand sales rose 21% in 2016, but did not provide further details.
Nordstrom sales of the Ivanka Trump line yielded $14.3 million in the fiscal year that ended in January, compared to $20.9 million the previous year. In 45 of 52 weeks, sales decreased, according to the report.
In contrast, Nordstrom’s overall sales have increased, according to the report, growing 7.2% to $3.5 billion in the fiscal quarter that ended October 29, and 3% to $10.2 billion over the course of the nine-month period.
Spokespeople for Nordstrom and Ivanka Trump’s brand did not immediately return request for comment.
2. These reports top off a week of controversy for the first daughter and her clothing line.
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
News that Nordstrom would be dropping the brand due to lagging sales were met with an angry Trump tweet on Wednesday.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the department store’s decision a “direct attack” on President Trump’s policies.
3. In response on Thursday morning, Kellyanne Conway encouraged people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” on Fox and Friends — a move both Republicans and Democrats have denounced as a potential ethics violation and a conflict of interest.
Kellyanne Conway just told everybody to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" — potentially violating ethics law… https://t.co/wg3tvAHQfn— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews)
Spicer later said Conway had been “counseled” for her actions.
4. The data obtained by WSJ seems to corroborate Nordstrom’s previous claims that their decision to drop the first daughter’s brand was based on declining sales — not politics.
Nordstrom’s announcement followed efforts by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott companies the Trump family profits from, though the store has repeatedly stated the decision should not be misunderstood as “taking a political position.”
“To reiterate what we’ve already shared when asked, we made this decision based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
“Over the past year and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now,” the spokesperson said.
5. Since news about Nordstrom broke, Ivanka Trump’s brand has disappeared from a growing list of stores, including Neiman Marcus, Belk, and Jet.
And things aren’t looking too bright for the brand, even at stores where its still in stock.
Retail workers across New York City told BuzzFeed News the brand is facing clearance pricing, slashed inventory, and a new home in back of stores, though some said they don’t think the customer cares about the name on the tag.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees had received a memo directing them to immediately throw away Ivanka Trump signs and to stop featuring the clothing line in its own section.
On the Macy’s website, the number of Ivanka Trump products in stock has dropped significantly, #GrabYourWallet founder Shannon Coulter noted. All remaining products are heavily discounted.
