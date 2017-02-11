Nordstrom Sales Of Ivanka Trump’s Line Reportedly Fell By 32% During The Last Fiscal Year

1. According to internal Nordstrom data obtained by the Wall Street Journal, sales of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line fell by 32% at Nordstrom in the last fiscal year.

As compared to the previous fiscal year, sales of footwear and apparel dropped by over 70% in the the second, third, and fourth weeks of October, WSJ reported.

According to the report, the significant decline in sales has since softened, now sitting at a year-to-year average of 26% for January.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s brand told WSJ overall brand sales rose 21% in 2016, but did not provide further details.

Nordstrom sales of the Ivanka Trump line yielded $14.3 million in the fiscal year that ended in January, compared to $20.9 million the previous year. In 45 of 52 weeks, sales decreased, according to the report.

In contrast, Nordstrom’s overall sales have increased, according to the report, growing 7.2% to $3.5 billion in the fiscal quarter that ended October 29, and 3% to $10.2 billion over the course of the nine-month period.

Spokespeople for Nordstrom and Ivanka Trump’s brand did not immediately return request for comment.