Nordstrom Has Dropped Ivanka Trump’s Brand, Citing Lagging Sales

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Nordstrom said the company carries “thousands of brands” and makes “buying decisions based on performance.”

“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson BuzzFeed News. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection declined to comment on Nordstrom’s decision, but told BuzzFeed News the company had already bought spring apparel from the brand and is reallocating inventory to their physical stores.