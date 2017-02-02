Nordstrom Has Dropped Ivanka Trump’s Brand, Citing Lagging Sales

1. Citing lagging sales, Nordstrom is dropping the Ivanka Trump collection after a boycott was launched against stores carrying the brand.
2. A spokesperson for the department store chain confirmed it was ending its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand due to declining sales.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Nordstrom said the company carries “thousands of brands” and makes “buying decisions based on performance.”
“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson BuzzFeed News. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”
A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection declined to comment on Nordstrom’s decision, but told BuzzFeed News the company had already bought spring apparel from the brand and is reallocating inventory to their physical stores.
4. The brand’s removal appears to already be in action, with Ivanka Trump no longer listed as one of the store’s brands.
6. Shannon Coulter, who started #GrabYourWallet, a campaign to boycott brands the Trump family profits from, told Racked she noticed a significant decrease in the number of Ivanka Trump products stocked at Nordstrom:
In the month of December, the number of Ivanka Trump items stocked at the department store chain dropped from 71 to 48. In January, it dropped from 43 to 26.
“I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of Grab Your Wallet, told Bloomberg.
7. Just four Ivanka Trump items — which are all heavily discounted — currently remain listed on the Nordstrom website.
Still, Racked said, store locations are still stocking the label.
