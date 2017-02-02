Get Our News App
Are You Actually Masturbating Like Everybody Else…
Melania Trump’s $150-Million Lawsuit Against The…
Rodney Culleton’s Election To The Senate Was…
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
Watch This Wine Mom Explain What Sex Is Like After… video
The "Cash Me Outside" Teen Will Return To Dr. Phil…
This Sorting Quiz Will Tell You Which Hogwarts…

Nordstrom Has Dropped Ivanka Trump’s Brand, Citing Lagging Sales

The brand’s removal appears to already be in action, with Ivanka Trump no longer listed as one of the department store chain’s brands. The removal comes amid an ongoing boycott of Trump family brands.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Citing lagging sales, Nordstrom is dropping the Ivanka Trump collection after a boycott was launched against stores carrying the brand.

Citing lagging sales, Nordstrom is dropping the Ivanka Trump collection after a boycott was launched against stores carrying the brand.

View this image ›

Flickr / Mike Mozart / Via Flickr: jeepersmedia

2. A spokesperson for the department store chain confirmed it was ending its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand due to declining sales.

A spokesperson for the department store chain confirmed it was ending its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand due to declining sales.

View this image ›

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Nordstrom said the company carries “thousands of brands” and makes “buying decisions based on performance.”

“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson BuzzFeed News. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection declined to comment on Nordstrom’s decision, but told BuzzFeed News the company had already bought spring apparel from the brand and is reallocating inventory to their physical stores.

4. The brand’s removal appears to already be in action, with Ivanka Trump no longer listed as one of the store’s brands.

The brand's removal appears to already be in action, with Ivanka Trump no longer listed as one of the store's brands.

View this image ›

View this image ›

6. Shannon Coulter, who started #GrabYourWallet, a campaign to boycott brands the Trump family profits from, told Racked she noticed a significant decrease in the number of Ivanka Trump products stocked at Nordstrom:

In the month of December, the number of Ivanka Trump items stocked at the department store chain dropped from 71 to 48. In January, it dropped from 43 to 26.

“I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of Grab Your Wallet, told Bloomberg.

7. Just four Ivanka Trump items — which are all heavily discounted — currently remain listed on the Nordstrom website.

Just four Ivanka Trump items — which are all heavily discounted — currently remain listed on the Nordstrom website.

View this image ›

Still, Racked said, store locations are still stocking the label.

8. Nordstrom wouldn’t be the first company to stop selling Ivanka Trump products.

Shoe retailer shoes.com dropped the brand in November.

Coulter also noted that the Macy’s website had 90 Ivanka Trump items listed, all heavily discounted.

The Macy’s website now lists 52 Ivanka Trump items in stock.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How France’s Nationalist Party Is Winning Gay Support

by J. Lester Feder

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing