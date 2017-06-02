Watch All These Trump Aides Dodge Questions On His Climate Change Views

On Friday, following President Trump's announcement that the US would pull out of the Paris climate deal, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt dodged reporters' questions asking whether Trump still thinks climate change is a hoax.
This followed a tense exchange between Pruitt and CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday. When asked point-blank whether the president believes in climate change, Pruitt dodged again, saying it's "not about whether climate change is occurring or not."
Pruitt and Spicer aren't the only top Trump aides dodging that question this week. On Thursday, Trump's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn wouldn't say whether or not the president believes in climate change. "You're going to have to ask him," he said.
And on Friday, Kellyanne Conway was asked three times whether or not he believes in global warming, and dodged all three times. On the third time, she responded, "You should ask him that."
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said he doesn't believe climate change is a hoax, but could not say whether or not Trump does, and said he hadn't asked him. "I do not speak for the president," he said.
Years before he became president, Trump repeatedly posted tweets that denied the science behind climate change.
