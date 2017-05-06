Sections

This Kindergarten Class Threw A "Millionaire Bash" To Celebrate Reading 1,000,000 Words In A Year

They even rolled up in a limo and signed autographs for their "fans."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Breyden Suragh, 6, a kindergartener in Columbus, Georgia.

Supplied

On Wednesday, Breyden and his classmates turned up in style at the "Millionaire Bash," a class party celebrating every student for reading 1,000,000 words that year.

Supplied

They even rolled up in a limousine!

Breyden's mom, Denetta Suragh, told BuzzFeed News the school estimated 1,000,000 words was equal to 250 books, which they kept track of with reading logs. This year, the entire class met the goal, Suragh said.'Breyden was really on me about it,' she said. 'He was like, ‘I want a limousine ride so we have to turn in all our reading logs!’ It encourages every child to want to read even more.'
Supplied

Breyden's mom, Denetta Suragh, told BuzzFeed News the school estimated 1,000,000 words was equal to 250 books, which they kept track of with reading logs.

This year, the entire class met the goal, Suragh said.

"Breyden was really on me about it," she said. "He was like, ‘I want a limousine ride so we have to turn in all our reading logs!’ It encourages every child to want to read even more."

When they got to the classroom, each student walked the red carpet as their parents cheered them on.

'They make them feel like a celebrity,' said Suragh. 'They call their name out, and they have us there as their fans. So while they step out on their little red carpet, we’re screaming and congratulating them.'
Supplied

"They make them feel like a celebrity," said Suragh. "They call their name out, and they have us there as their fans. So while they step out on their little red carpet, we’re screaming and congratulating them."

Of course, they donned their most dapper duds and signed autographs for their adoring fans.

Suragh said her son was 'all smiles' at the party, and especially loved riding in the limo.'It was the most exciting thing to him,' she said.
Supplied

Suragh said her son was "all smiles" at the party, and especially loved riding in the limo.

"It was the most exciting thing to him," she said.

After Suragh's brother, Maurice Burton, tweeted the photos of his nephew, hearts everywhere exploded.

Shoutout to my nephew. His school had a
Maurrr @HeatnBuckeyes

Shoutout to my nephew. His school had a "millionaire bash" for the kids that read over a million words in the schoo… https://t.co/UDqgEVs7F0

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were praising the school for instilling a love of reading in the children...

This is the most precious thing ever pls encourage all your little ones to be well-read https://t.co/1xosliIKnQ
Fairy Squad Mother @Jalexandria22

This is the most precious thing ever pls encourage all your little ones to be well-read https://t.co/1xosliIKnQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Love this creative and fun incentive to foster a love of a reading. https://t.co/9CJtcaZk39
Ayanna Pressley @AyannaPressley

Love this creative and fun incentive to foster a love of a reading. https://t.co/9CJtcaZk39

Reply Retweet Favorite
celebrating the right things! ❤️ https://t.co/twzfoOclhg
Taco cat @YsmnRzl

celebrating the right things! ❤️ https://t.co/twzfoOclhg

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and melting over how cute Breyden is in his fresh outfit.

@HeatnBuckeyes @spinnellii Ya boy too fresh! #BlackBoyJoy
👈🏾 DANEHSIA™ @dfergification

@HeatnBuckeyes @spinnellii Ya boy too fresh! #BlackBoyJoy

Reply Retweet Favorite
That boy is looking like a million dollars for sure, love his fit! haha https://t.co/NePjIEqwIJ
Ray Slay @_RayK47

That boy is looking like a million dollars for sure, love his fit! haha https://t.co/NePjIEqwIJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
But he's so swaggy tho! Lol...This is dope https://t.co/BQc5e4bid4
✨ _CHELZ_✨ @NobodybutChelz

But he's so swaggy tho! Lol...This is dope https://t.co/BQc5e4bid4

Reply Retweet Favorite
@HeatnBuckeyes @feministripper You tell him good job for all of us
Cait🍁 @Caitofthenorth

@HeatnBuckeyes @feministripper You tell him good job for all of us

Reply Retweet Favorite

Suragh said she's so proud of how far her son has come as a reader this year.

'When he first started kindergarten, he wasn’t a great reader,' she said. 'But because of the program that they did to encourage him to read more, he’s almost on a second grade level of reading.'And because of Breyden's newfound love of reading, his 4-year-old brother wants to learn to read too.'His little brother is looking up to him, so that’s something he wants to do,' she said. 'He wants to get in a limousine, and he wants to read something.'
Supplied

"When he first started kindergarten, he wasn’t a great reader," she said. "But because of the program that they did to encourage him to read more, he’s almost on a second grade level of reading."

And because of Breyden's newfound love of reading, his 4-year-old brother wants to learn to read too.

"His little brother is looking up to him, so that’s something he wants to do," she said. "He wants to get in a limousine, and he wants to read something."

"You push your children, and you want the best for them," said Suragh.

'For him to actually accomplish that just makes me proud as his mom, to see him so happy about reading,' she said.
Supplied

"For him to actually accomplish that just makes me proud as his mom, to see him so happy about reading," she said.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

