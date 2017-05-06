Supplied

Breyden's mom, Denetta Suragh, told BuzzFeed News the school estimated 1,000,000 words was equal to 250 books, which they kept track of with reading logs.

This year, the entire class met the goal, Suragh said.

"Breyden was really on me about it," she said. "He was like, ‘I want a limousine ride so we have to turn in all our reading logs!’ It encourages every child to want to read even more."