In New York, D.C., Philly, many cities around the US on Saturday, people gathered at the "March for Truth" to demand an independent investigation of any ties President Trump or his aides have to Russia.
New York City drew massive crowds for the march.
As did Washington, D.C.
And Philly.
And (of course) Pittsburgh.
People marched in St. Louis.
And Charleston.
Some Chicago protestors came on rollerskates.
And the protests even extended to overseas, with people marching in Brussels.
And London.
And, as expected, people everywhere brought their A+ sign game.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
