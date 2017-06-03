Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

People Are Protesting For A Fully Independent Investigation Of Any Trump Ties To Russia

People turned out in New York, DC, Philly, St. Louis, and more cities.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In New York, D.C., Philly, many cities around the US on Saturday, people gathered at the "March for Truth" to demand an independent investigation of any ties President Trump or his aides have to Russia.

The protestors are calling for "a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency." (US spy agencies agreed Russia worked to help Trump in the 2016 election.)"The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President," reads the march's website. Organizers claimed there would be marches in more than 100 US cities.In May, the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI director Robert Meuller as special counsel to oversee the probe into possible tied between Trump and Russia. "The public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command,” Rosenstein said at the time.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

The protestors are calling for "a fair and impartial investigation, for the pursuit of truth, and for the restoration of faith in our electoral system and the Office of the Presidency." (US spy agencies agreed Russia worked to help Trump in the 2016 election.)

"The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any President," reads the march's website. Organizers claimed there would be marches in more than 100 US cities.

In May, the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI director Robert Meuller as special counsel to oversee the probe into possible tied between Trump and Russia. "The public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command,” Rosenstein said at the time.

New York City drew massive crowds for the march.

#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do.
Andrea Chalupa @AndreaChalupa

#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#MarchForTruth is underway in NYC 's Foley Square!
#MarchForTruth @MarchForTruth17

#MarchForTruth is underway in NYC 's Foley Square!

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did Washington, D.C.

Crowd getting YUGE at #MarchForTruth in DC! #ImpeachTrumpPence #Trumprussia
Wolffie Wolf @WolffieWolf

Crowd getting YUGE at #MarchForTruth in DC! #ImpeachTrumpPence #Trumprussia

Reply Retweet Favorite
#MarchforTruth DC
#Resist @cjmacesq

#MarchforTruth DC

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Philly.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @michaelcandelori
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kdittmar

And (of course) Pittsburgh.

@POTUS you won't co-opt the name #Pittsburgh for your subversive, historically wrong-headed agenda #MarchForTruth
j william frink @jwilliamfrink

@POTUS you won't co-opt the name #Pittsburgh for your subversive, historically wrong-headed agenda #MarchForTruth

Reply Retweet Favorite
#MarchForTruth Pittsburgh!
Laurie Medfisch @lmedfisch

#MarchForTruth Pittsburgh!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People marched in St. Louis.

St. Louis #MarchforTruth
Matt Gilmer 🌹 @matt_gilmer

St. Louis #MarchforTruth

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Charleston.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Some Chicago protestors came on rollerskates.

The Rollerbladers are here. They are doing a skate tomorrow
Indivisible Chicago @IndivisibleChi

The Rollerbladers are here. They are doing a skate tomorrow "first to worst" skating all the President streets end… https://t.co/uHaXDDxd0w

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the protests even extended to overseas, with people marching in Brussels.

Dance like #Russia isn't watching! #MarchForTruthEU #MarchForTruth
MarchForTruthEU @MarchForTruthEU

Dance like #Russia isn't watching! #MarchForTruthEU #MarchForTruth

Reply Retweet Favorite

And London.

#MarchForTruth #London
Holly O'Reilly @AynRandPaulRyan

#MarchForTruth #London

Reply Retweet Favorite
The awesome signs are gathering at the @MarchForTruth17 in London in Grosvenor Sq 📣🇺🇸
Hadley Freeman @HadleyFreeman

The awesome signs are gathering at the @MarchForTruth17 in London in Grosvenor Sq 📣🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, as expected, people everywhere brought their A+ sign game.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nancymorganvaughan
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ben_von_klemperer
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @patrick_irelan
#SpiceyHedge times 2 #MarchForTruth Chicago
ChannelEleanor @asilverrose

#SpiceyHedge times 2 #MarchForTruth Chicago

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @roguephotonyc
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexiagkurz
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ben_von_klemperer
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @vault101_overseer

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews