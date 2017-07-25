Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Are Petitioning For A Confederate Statue To Be Replaced With A Statue Of Snooty The Manatee

"The best news out of Florida today is that 4,000 people want to replace a confederate statue with a manatee statue."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Snooty, a beloved manatee who lived at the South Florida Museum, died Sunday, just days after his 69th birthday.

Snooty was the world's oldest known manatee, according to the aquarium.
Jessica Schubick, South Florida Museum / Via southfloridamuseum.org

Snooty was the world's oldest known manatee, according to the aquarium.

People were devastated by the loss of the manatee, who was a hometown hero in Bradenton, Florida.

People are beginning to leave tributes to #Snooty
Carlos R. Munoz @ReadCarlos

People are beginning to leave tributes to #Snooty

Reply Retweet Favorite
All I'm saying is that Manatee County better throw Snooty the best dang funeral a manatee can have. #ripsnooty
Kylie Ameres @kameres11

All I'm saying is that Manatee County better throw Snooty the best dang funeral a manatee can have. #ripsnooty

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @killugosh

And now, a petition has been created to replace a Confederate memorial statue near the aquarium with one of Snooty. It's already received over 4,800 signatures.

Anthony Pusateri, the 29-year-old from Bradenton who created the petition, told BuzzFeed News he visited Snooty many times throughout his childhood. He was "heartbroken" when he'd heard of his death.
change.org

Anthony Pusateri, the 29-year-old from Bradenton who created the petition, told BuzzFeed News he visited Snooty many times throughout his childhood. He was "heartbroken" when he'd heard of his death.

After hearing people talking about removing the local Confederate monument — something Pusateri called "a symbol of slavery, racism, bigotry, and divisiveness" — he thought it presented an opportunity to memorialize Snooty instead, a "positive symbol of what is good about the community," he said.

Florida Public Archaeology Network

"[Snooty] has done far more for this town than the Confederate army every has," said Pusateri. "His legacy should be remembered for generations to come."

Support for the petition is quickly growing.

The best news out of #Florida today is that 4,000 people want to replace a confederate statue with a manatee statue https://t.co/OYM1FPPzwU
Michael A. Jones @michaelajones

The best news out of #Florida today is that 4,000 people want to replace a confederate statue with a manatee statue https://t.co/OYM1FPPzwU

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can get behind this https://t.co/Si3V0TOOMM
Philip Caulfield @philcaulfield

I can get behind this https://t.co/Si3V0TOOMM

Reply Retweet Favorite
i've never supported a petition more in my life https://t.co/is9NpGItJ4
Alex Press @alexnpress

i've never supported a petition more in my life https://t.co/is9NpGItJ4

Reply Retweet Favorite

People think it would be a beautiful, fitting tribute.

Um manatees&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;racist participation trophies any day! Please sign and share! https://t.co/sL98q2Vu5V via @Change
yung nugget @veryann0yed

Um manatees&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;racist participation trophies any day! Please sign and share! https://t.co/sL98q2Vu5V via @Change

Reply Retweet Favorite
Way down south in the land of cotton Manatees won't be forgotten https://t.co/2MBGXKmBrd
Steven Lemongello @SteveLemongello

Way down south in the land of cotton Manatees won't be forgotten https://t.co/2MBGXKmBrd

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is the America I believe in: https://t.co/RAU8sxgvyT
Mac Hasley @machasley

This is the America I believe in: https://t.co/RAU8sxgvyT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews