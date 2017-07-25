Snooty was the world's oldest known manatee, according to the aquarium.

People were devastated by the loss of the manatee, who was a hometown hero in Bradenton, Florida.

All I'm saying is that Manatee County better throw Snooty the best dang funeral a manatee can have. #ripsnooty

Anthony Pusateri, the 29-year-old from Bradenton who created the petition, told BuzzFeed News he visited Snooty many times throughout his childhood. He was "heartbroken" when he'd heard of his death.