Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Threw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game

Crushed it.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old daughter Luna threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday.

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images
Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

It didn't go very far at first, but her second try was flawless.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

(Perhaps with a little help from her parents.)

It was very, very adorable.

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images
Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

Legend shared a photo of himself and the family on Instagram. "Proud papa #LunasFirstTour," he wrote.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @johnlegend

People really cannot handle the cuteness.

Omg she actually threw the first pitch 😂😂@johnlegend @chrissyteigen
La Vie En Rose @gsforever22

Omg she actually threw the first pitch 😂😂@johnlegend @chrissyteigen

Reply Retweet Favorite
Actual fam goals😍 https://t.co/2HHdmi28q6
Brianna Lent @brii_lent

Actual fam goals😍 https://t.co/2HHdmi28q6

Reply Retweet Favorite
MY HEART https://t.co/ZR8pkiZe4Z
celine @celineetorres

MY HEART https://t.co/ZR8pkiZe4Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

And everyone's praising Luna as the greatest pitcher of all time.

Luna's already a better athlete than me... https://t.co/9dFDPLP8WQ
Rae Stotz @RaeStotz

Luna's already a better athlete than me... https://t.co/9dFDPLP8WQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
YOURE DOING GREAT SWEETIE @chrissyteigen https://t.co/6WW8HkSK7w
808's & Headass @nxemidelrey

YOURE DOING GREAT SWEETIE @chrissyteigen https://t.co/6WW8HkSK7w

Reply Retweet Favorite

But really, she was more interested in the team's candy stash.

I have never been so proud
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I have never been so proud

Reply Retweet Favorite

❤️ ❤️ ❤️

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrissyteigen

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews