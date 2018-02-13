Louise Linton, The Treasury Secretary's Wife And Holder Of Sheets Of Money, Has Given An Amazing New Interview

Joel Ryan / Invision for Scottish Fashion Award

“I was tagging things [on Instagram] because I thought I had seen other actresses doing that, and I was like, I should do that, too," she said. "I should be more fashionable. I need to play that role; I need to be more elegant; I need to be more stylish.”

“I look at amazing fashion icons like Jackie O and I’m like, Why can’t I wear gloves?” she said.