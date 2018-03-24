Lin-Manuel Miranda And Ben Platt Just Performed A Powerful Duet At The March For Our Lives

The song, a mashup of “You Will Be Found” from the musical Dear Evan Hansen and "The Story of Tonight" from Hamilton , came out on Monday.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News when the song came out, Miranda and Platt said the song was inspired by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who've been fighting for gun reform since a mass shooting at their school last month.

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power," Miranda said. "In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us."

“When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn’t say no," Platt said. "Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”