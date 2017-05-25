Sections

Trump Just Met His Death-Grip Handshake Match In French President Macron

The two presidents reportedly "gripped the other's hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening."

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, President Trump met newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron.

BFMTV @BFMTV

"Je suis très heureux de pouvoir, ensemble, changer beaucoup de choses", dit Macron aux côtés de Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite

The two exchanged...quite a handshake.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Okay, it was a white-knuckled death grip.

According to White House pool reports, the two presidents "gripped the other's hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening."
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

People were very impressed with the very strong, very manly, and not-at-all-awkward meeting.

manly men locked in intellectual combat https://t.co/xQzQ9jK1Ek
Greg Dworkin @DemFromCT

manly men locked in intellectual combat https://t.co/xQzQ9jK1Ek

Reply Retweet Favorite
Kriston Sites Eller @KristonSEller

"You cry uncle! I'm not going to cry uncle." https://t.co/YKxPU5m8A4

Reply Retweet Favorite
Please God tell me Macron then invited Trump to compare the sizes of their electoral victories https://t.co/jbxQarrv23
J.M. Berger @intelwire

Please God tell me Macron then invited Trump to compare the sizes of their electoral victories https://t.co/jbxQarrv23

Reply Retweet Favorite
This kind of posturing is so profoundly dumb and yet, strangely, sort of enjoyable. https://t.co/9H5IoozFPw
Quinta Jurecic @qjurecic

This kind of posturing is so profoundly dumb and yet, strangely, sort of enjoyable. https://t.co/9H5IoozFPw

Reply Retweet Favorite

While Trumpshake™ discourse is nothing new, this has been quite a week for it. On Tuesday, when Trump met Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan, the two had a particularly bonkers handshake.

Найден человек, который переиграл Трампа в рукопожатии
тем временем... @a_imanaliev

Найден человек, который переиграл Трампа в рукопожатии

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people were SHOOK (lol, sorry).

Trump gets utterly demolished in this round of Handshake Wars https://t.co/RqbwUFTB2k
vid @vid_icarus

Trump gets utterly demolished in this round of Handshake Wars https://t.co/RqbwUFTB2k

Reply Retweet Favorite
someone came ready to play https://t.co/moY5KJ2ZBC
Sam Stein @samsteinhp

someone came ready to play https://t.co/moY5KJ2ZBC

Reply Retweet Favorite
The bad news is America must now go to war with Tajikistan https://t.co/Os160cGHcm
Tom Gara @tomgara

The bad news is America must now go to war with Tajikistan https://t.co/Os160cGHcm

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

