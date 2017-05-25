Trump Just Met His Death-Grip Handshake Match In French President Macron

On Thursday, ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, President Trump met newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron.
The two exchanged...quite a handshake.
Okay, it was a white-knuckled death grip.
People were very impressed with the very strong, very manly, and not-at-all-awkward meeting.
While Trumpshake™ discourse is nothing new, this has been quite a week for it. On Tuesday, when Trump met Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan, the two had a particularly bonkers handshake.
And people were SHOOK (lol, sorry).
