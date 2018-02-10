PSA: Kim Jong Un's Sister Is Not Your New Fav Shade Queen. She's A Garbage Monster.

What the hell is wrong with you people?

The two did not speak, shake hands, or even appear to make eye contact. At one point, while Pence was cheering, Kim Yo Jong briefly glanced at Pence.

...and some people decided she was giving him "deadly side-eye." Kim Jong Un's sister with deadly side-eye at Pence.

Some thought it was #relatable. Mike Pence vs. Kim Jong Un’s sister is basically amazing.

Some imagined she might secretly want to defect. I guess I imagined Kim Jong Un’s Sister would be trying to defect or something.... I didn’t expect the major RBF.… https://t.co/yahjxZEECg

Sister of Kim Jong Un thought bubble: “Wonder what happens if I defect? Hey, there’s Mike Pence!”

Even CNN wrote that the North Korean dictator's sister was "stealing the show" at the Olympics. Kim Jong Un's sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics https://t.co/1EenqF8pi7

And the Washington Post had a tweet calling her the captivating "Ivanka Trump of North Korea." The "Ivanka Trump of North Korea" captivates people in the South https://t.co/6TMXgO9X3I

But before you decide your fave new shade queen is a powerful North Korean official, let's talk about why you should probably not stan Kim Yo Jong!

1. prooooobably not trying to defect. She's believed to be part of the regime's Propaganda and Agitation Department...so she'snot trying to defect. she's literally the deputy director of the "Propaganda and Agitation Department" for one of the world's most repres… https://t.co/hZER9QiWuC In fact, she plays a major role in her brother's regime and is a member of the politburo of North Korea's all-powerful Workers' Party. According to the New York Times, she is also the only member of the ruling family who appears on camera with her dictator brother.

4. In fact the North Korean regime actually enslaves many of its citizens. Human rights campaigners with the European Alliance for Human Rights in North Korea say North Koreans have been sent abroad to work in jobs performing manual labor and have 90% of their pay sent back to the repressive state. Amnesty International says more than 50,000 North Koreans have been sent to work in countries such as Angola, China, Kuwait, Qatar, and Russia. "Most workers were deprived of information about international or domestic labour laws and often lacked access in the host countries to any government agencies and other organizations monitoring compliance with or offering assistance in claiming labour rights," according to the human rights group. Share On email Share On email Email

5. The regime is one of the world's most repressive. It strips its citizens of all sorts of rights, including freedom of expression, freedom of information, and the freedom to move in and out of the country. Almost all North Koreans are denied access to the internet, according to Amnesty, and they can be arrested and sent to prison camps if found with a smuggled mobile phone. International calls are also blocked. "North Koreans are not only deprived of the chance to learn about the world outside, they are suppressed from telling the world about their almost complete denial of human rights,” said Arnold Fang, Amnesty's East Asia researcher. Some people have even been detained for watching foreign soap operas. Share On email Share On email Email

6. Kim Yo Jong's family literally runs gulags. A United Nations inspector in 2013 spoke of "unspeakable atrocities" inflicted on political prisoners in North Korean camps. Michael Kirby, a former Australian High Court judge, told the UN his team had heard testimony from a man who had been imprisoned in North Korea from birth, eating lizards, rodents, and grass to survive. One woman was forced to drown her own baby in a bucket. Share On email Share On email Email

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com. David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York. Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

