 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Praising The Judge Who Sentenced Larry Nassar To Prison

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Nassar it was an "honor and privilege" to sentence him to prison. She said she wants people to focus on his victims.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Larry Nassar, the former USA gymnastics doctor who sexually abused young athletes under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in jail on Wednesday.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images

At Nassar's weeklong sentencing hearing in the Ingham County Courthouse in Michigan, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina allowed anyone who wished to deliver a victim impact statement to do so.

In the end, 168 people — which included Nassar's victims as well as their loved ones — did.

Advertisement

During the sentencing, Aquilina read aloud from a letter that Nassar sent her, in which he said he was concerned about his mental capacity to listen to days of victim impact statements. She tossed it aside.

Judge Aqulina tosses aside Larry Nassar’s letter submitted to the court: "Would you like to withdraw your plea?"
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Judge Aqulina tosses aside Larry Nassar’s letter submitted to the court: "Would you like to withdraw your plea?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Would you like to withdraw your plea?" Aquilina asked Nassar, noting sections of his letter presented himself as a victim.

Aqulina criticized Nassar, telling him, "You have not yet owned what you did."

Judge Aquilna tells Larry Nassar: "You have not yet owned what you did. You still think somehow you are right, that… https://t.co/mO8NufxoTP
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Judge Aquilna tells Larry Nassar: "You have not yet owned what you did. You still think somehow you are right, that… https://t.co/mO8NufxoTP

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You still think somehow you are right, that you are a doctor, that you don't have to listen, and that you did treatment?" asked Aquilina. "I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir."

She then told Nassar it was her "honor and privilege" to sentence him, and that he does "not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."

Judge Aqulina to Larry Nassar: "It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. Because sir, you do not deserve to wa… https://t.co/HjMpVF29pa
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Judge Aqulina to Larry Nassar: "It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. Because sir, you do not deserve to wa… https://t.co/HjMpVF29pa

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

“I just signed your death warrant,” Aquilina told Nassar.

People are praising Aquilina's blunt words, with many saying the sentencing is "one of the most powerful #MeToo moments of 2018."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is a badass: letting all 140+ Larry Nassar / USA Gymnastics abuse victims come forward to… https://t.co/PIAD7VRI3y
Margaret Stohl @mstohl

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is a badass: letting all 140+ Larry Nassar / USA Gymnastics abuse victims come forward to… https://t.co/PIAD7VRI3y

Reply Retweet Favorite

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who was one of Nassar's victims, thanked Aquilina on Twitter and gave a "shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave."

To Judge Aquilina : THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO &amp; Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave &amp; speaking… https://t.co/LMgmYeH8Vy
Simone Biles @Simone_Biles

To Judge Aquilina : THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO &amp; Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave &amp; speaking… https://t.co/LMgmYeH8Vy

Reply Retweet Favorite

The image of Aquilina tossing Nassar's letter has emerged as one of the standout moments of the trial.

This GIF of Judge Aquilina throwing away the letter Larry Nassar wrote the court about how hard it is for him to li… https://t.co/QC9o888IKl
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

This GIF of Judge Aquilina throwing away the letter Larry Nassar wrote the court about how hard it is for him to li… https://t.co/QC9o888IKl

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people have called her reading of the letter "Tony-worthy."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is thoroughly disgusted and out of giveable fucks. Her reading of the letter Larry Nassar… https://t.co/f2m01yTCjq
shauna @goldengateblond

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is thoroughly disgusted and out of giveable fucks. Her reading of the letter Larry Nassar… https://t.co/f2m01yTCjq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Many are calling her a hero.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the Nassar case is a true hero. She is giving a voice not just to the brave women who s… https://t.co/bv1FuDlPy5
kerry jeanne @kjhinote

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the Nassar case is a true hero. She is giving a voice not just to the brave women who s… https://t.co/bv1FuDlPy5

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hero of 2018: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina “Leave your pain here. Go out and do your magnificent things.”
Emily Davidson @Emily_Davidson5

Hero of 2018: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina “Leave your pain here. Go out and do your magnificent things.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and her words are vindication for all of us that have screamed #MeToo. It is proof we ar… https://t.co/wBSCt9Ax3F
💙🌊❄ Kokomo ❄️🌊💙 @Kokomothegreat

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and her words are vindication for all of us that have screamed #MeToo. It is proof we ar… https://t.co/wBSCt9Ax3F

Reply Retweet Favorite

And tons of people are calling her a "great example of what happens when women are in charge."

Judge Aquilina is a great example of what happens when women are in charge.
Allison Raskin @AllisonRaskin

Judge Aquilina is a great example of what happens when women are in charge.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina exemplifies one of the reasons we need more women—and more women of color—on the bench.… https://t.co/yQKB7k5LgT
Imani Gandy @AngryBlackLady

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina exemplifies one of the reasons we need more women—and more women of color—on the bench.… https://t.co/yQKB7k5LgT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Larry Nassar was forced to listen to the statements of all 168 girls and women he sexually assaulted read out in co… https://t.co/nqS7uesdnX
Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

Larry Nassar was forced to listen to the statements of all 168 girls and women he sexually assaulted read out in co… https://t.co/nqS7uesdnX

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Let 2018 be the year of women throwing trash men out of Congress, the media, Hollywood, the courts, the service sector, and society, broadly with the fiery grace of Judge Aquilina," one person said.

Let 2018 be the year of women throwing trash men out of Congress, the media, Hollywood, the Courts, the service sec… https://t.co/F5XxRfflX7
Meghan K @meghan_koushik

Let 2018 be the year of women throwing trash men out of Congress, the media, Hollywood, the Courts, the service sec… https://t.co/F5XxRfflX7

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Rosemarie of the House Aquilina," another said, "First of Her Name, the Outspoken, Queen of the Courtroom, Protector of the Sister Survivors, Breaker of Molesters and Mother of Sentencing."

Rosemarie of the House Aquilina, First of Her Name, the Outspoken, Queen of the Courtroom, Protector of the Sister… https://t.co/XQ2GVhxfPK
lauren @spectacularLo

Rosemarie of the House Aquilina, First of Her Name, the Outspoken, Queen of the Courtroom, Protector of the Sister… https://t.co/XQ2GVhxfPK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Telling the court she had received interview requests from journalists around the world, the judge said she wouldn't comment publicly until after Nassar's appeal. She also said she wouldn't speak to the press without one of his victims present "because it is their story."

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters

You can read a quote from each of the 133 people who spoke publicly in court here.

Former Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced To 40 To 175 Years For Sexually Abusing Young Athletes

Here Are Powerful Quotes From More Than 100 Young Women Confronting The Doctor Who Sexually Abused Them

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement