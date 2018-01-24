People Are Praising The Judge Who Sentenced Larry Nassar To Prison

Larry Nassar, the former USA gymnastics doctor who sexually abused young athletes under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in jail on Wednesday.
At Nassar's weeklong sentencing hearing in the Ingham County Courthouse in Michigan, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina allowed anyone who wished to deliver a victim impact statement to do so.
In the end, 168 people — which included Nassar's victims as well as their loved ones — did.
Advertisement
During the sentencing, Aquilina read aloud from a letter that Nassar sent her, in which he said he was concerned about his mental capacity to listen to days of victim impact statements. She tossed it aside.
"Would you like to withdraw your plea?" Aquilina asked Nassar, noting sections of his letter presented himself as a victim.
Aqulina criticized Nassar, telling him, "You have not yet owned what you did."
"You still think somehow you are right, that you are a doctor, that you don't have to listen, and that you did treatment?" asked Aquilina. "I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir."
She then told Nassar it was her "honor and privilege" to sentence him, and that he does "not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."
Advertisement
“I just signed your death warrant,” Aquilina told Nassar.
People are praising Aquilina's blunt words, with many saying the sentencing is "one of the most powerful #MeToo moments of 2018."
The image of Aquilina tossing Nassar's letter has emerged as one of the standout moments of the trial.
And people have called her reading of the letter "Tony-worthy."
Many are calling her a hero.
Advertisement
And tons of people are calling her a "great example of what happens when women are in charge."
Advertisement
"Let 2018 be the year of women throwing trash men out of Congress, the media, Hollywood, the courts, the service sector, and society, broadly with the fiery grace of Judge Aquilina," one person said.
Telling the court she had received interview requests from journalists around the world, the judge said she wouldn't comment publicly until after Nassar's appeal. She also said she wouldn't speak to the press without one of his victims present "because it is their story."
You can read a quote from each of the 133 people who spoke publicly in court here.
Here Are Powerful Quotes From More Than 100 Young Women Confronting The Doctor Who Sexually Abused Them
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.