Ice Cube Schooled Bill Maher On Why He Shouldn't Use The N-Word

Oh yeah, Ice Cube gave @billmaher the talk he needed to hear

In an interview with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse last Friday, Maher jokingly called himself a "house nigger."

The comment sparked outrage, with many people calling for Maher to be fired. The host later apologized for the remark, saying he regretted using the "offensive" word which he said he "used in the banter of a live moment."

During Friday's show, Ice Cube pulled no punches in criticizing Maher, who has a long history of making racially insensitive comments.

“I love your show, you’ve got a great show,” said Ice Cube. “But you be bucking up against that line a little bit. You know, you’ve got a lot of black jokes.”

"Against racists," Maher said, defending himself and looking visibly uncomfortable.

"Sometimes you sound like a redneck trucker," responded Ice Cube.