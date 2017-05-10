Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Performs "I Feel Pretty" In An SNL Teaser

She feels Spicey.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Melissa McCarthy returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend as host, and based on a teaser released Wednesday, it seems she's reprising her role as a certain White House press secretary.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

That's right, McCarthy as Sean Spicer is BACK.

McCarthy starts out dancing and twirling about the studio halls to the tune of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

Then, she sits down in hair and makeup, all ready to get pretty and witty and bright.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

Before reemerging in all her Spicey glory.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

All ready for another press briefing.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

People can hardly wait another minute.

Oh this is going to be so good!😉 https://t.co/oQd48UELCK
Kirsten #Newmie @classicmovie00

Oh this is going to be so good!😉 https://t.co/oQd48UELCK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Cannot wait. https://t.co/AFgUpEx5jt
king crissle @crissles

Cannot wait. https://t.co/AFgUpEx5jt

Reply Retweet Favorite
OMG SATURDAY GET HERE NOW https://t.co/kgHejcL5lr
Casey Dolan @CaseySez

OMG SATURDAY GET HERE NOW https://t.co/kgHejcL5lr

Reply Retweet Favorite
*rubs hands together in glee* https://t.co/GTsAQZktd3
Yvonne @YvonneGor

*rubs hands together in glee* https://t.co/GTsAQZktd3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Come faster, Saturday!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews