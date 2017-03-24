Here’s What’s Actually Going On With The Missing Black Girls In DC

The growing chorus calling for action comes after DC police began a new practice of publicizing missing person fliers on Twitter in hopes they could be located faster.

Police have tweeted 20 missing person fliers since March 19 (ten of which are for minors), which have led many to believe the number of missing persons has dramatically increased — however, DC police told NBC Washington this is not true.

“We’ve just been posting them on social media more often,” Rachel Reid, a spokesperson for the DC Metro Police Department, said.

Six of the missing minors have been found, and four are still missing as of Friday.