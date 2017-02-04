Here’s What Retail Workers Have To Say About How Ivanka Trump Clothes Are Selling
At stores across New York City, the Ivanka Trump collection is seeing clearance pricing, slashed inventory, and a new home in the back of stores — though some retail workers believe customers don’t care about the name on the tag.
Ivanka Trump’s clothing business took a major hit this week after its products were pulled from Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus shelves following a boycott.
A spokesperson for Nordstrom confirmed to BuzzFeed News the company had cut ties with the First Daughter’s brand, and said it was “based on the brand’s performance” and was not to be misunderstood as “taking a political position.”
Nordstrom has already bought the brand’s spring apparel and would reallocate inventory from Nordstrom.com to physical stores, a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection told BuzzFeed News.
Neiman Marcus did not comment on the brand’s disappearance from its website, though a sales associate in New Jersey confirmed to Racked it had been pulled from the store.
Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus aren’t the only stores where Ivanka Trump’s brand may be facing difficulties.
Shannon Coulter, who started the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott brands the Trump family profits from (including 33 stores selling Ivanka Trump products), told Racked she’s noticed a sharp decline in the amount of products stocked at Macy’s as well.
BuzzFeed News interviewed retail workers at nine New York stores selling the Ivanka Trump collection. Here’s how they said the products are selling.
1. DSW
Finding Ivanka Trump shoes at DSW was surprisingly difficult — even for a sales associate, who couldn’t remember the last time she’d seen them anywhere besides the clearance rack.
“I’ve been walking up and down the store all day, and I actually haven’t seen any,” she said. They were later found — just one style, three colors — toward the back of the store.
When BuzzFeed News returned the following day, the display looked completely untouched, and a different employee confirmed it hadn’t been restocked.
“I don’t see them being bought, like, ever,” she said.
2. Macy’s
At Macy’s in Herald Square, one of the largest department stores in the world, a sales associate said Ivanka Trump shoes were “selling quite well.”
But, he conceded, inventory of the brand has been slashed in half. The stockroom used to have five bins of Ivanka Trump shoes. Now they’re down to just two or three.
3. Lord & Taylor
It’s an entirely different story at Lord & Taylor, the only New York City store BuzzFeed News found with a full collection of Ivanka Trump clothing (including new items). There, salespeople seemed surprised to hear sales were lagging at other stores.
They said it’s been selling a “regular amount,” but wouldn’t elaborate on what that means.
4. Nordstrom Rack
Despite Nordstrom’s announcement that it would sever ties with the brand, Ivanka Trump shoes could still be found at the Nordstrom Rack discount outlet in Union Square.
However, a sales associate said the only Ivanka Trump products he’s seen come in lately have all been leftovers from main Nordstrom locations.
“They’ve been coming in as clearance,” he said — apparently a last-ditch effort to sell off stragglers.
5. Bloomingdale’s
The Bloomingdale’s in Midtown Manhattan is fully stocked with Ivanka gear, and an employee in the shoe department said she hasn’t noticed a drop in sales.
“I’d be happy to not see it here anymore…but the customer doesn’t seem to care,” she said.
6. T.J. Maxx
Employees at a Union Square-area T.J. Maxx — which sells a variety of Ivanka Trump clothes, shoes and handbags — said they hadn’t noticed a significant decrease in sales.
Still, two mentioned having seen customers pick up an Ivanka Trump item, look at the name on the tag, and put it back on the rack.
7. Marshalls
A salesperson at Marshalls, which is owned by the same company as T.J. Maxx, said she didn’t know how the brand was selling. Still, she didn’t think customers care about the brand’s political ties.
“They mainly go for style and comfort, not name,” she said.
A manager declined to comment on brand sales.
8. Saks Off Fifth
At Saks Off Fifth — Saks Fifth Avenue’s outlet store — an employee said Ivanka Trump shoes were selling so poorly they were pulled off the floor.
They are now all on clearance and final sale, at discounts of up to 80% off.
It’s a similar situation on the store’s website, which has 78 Ivanka Trump items in stock, all of which are discounted between 44% and 75%.
9. Burlington Coat Factory
Manhattan’s Burlington Coat Factory had received a whole shipment of new Ivanka dresses the previous day, employees told BuzzFeed News. Even so, they struggled to locate even one of them.
One employee said the Ivanka Trump collection used to be prominently displayed up front in the store’s “designer” section. Now, it’s somewhere toward the back of the store.
The employee said she was “not sure why.”
