World’s Oldest Living Gorilla Turns 60

The female western lowland gorilla, who resides at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, was born Dec. 22, 1956.

Gorillas typically live 35-40 years, but frequently live into their 50s in captivity. The species has been deemed critically endangered since 2007 due to poaching and disease.

The big day comes mere weeks after Colo received a lifesaving surgery to remove a malignant tumor from under her arm. The removal was successful, and no further treatment is planned, a zoo rep said in a press release.