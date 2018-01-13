 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here's How People Reacted When The False Alarm "Missile Threat" Alert Went Out In Hawaii

People in Hawaii shared emotional stories of feeling confused, frightened, and unsure what to do.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Saturday morning, an emergency alert — which turned out to be a false alarm — went out to Hawaii residents saying a ballistic missile was headed towards them.

Omg
Michelle Broder Van Dyke @michellebvd

Omg

Reply Retweet Favorite

A second alert announcing that it was a false alarm didn't go out until about 40 minutes later.

Finally
Michelle Broder Van Dyke @michellebvd

Finally

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People in Hawaii were left confused, frightened, and unsure what to do.

I’m in a parking lot in Waimea, Hawaii right now and everyone’s phones are buzzing with a warning about an incoming… https://t.co/ghmlBY1Muo
David Wolman @davidwolman

I’m in a parking lot in Waimea, Hawaii right now and everyone’s phones are buzzing with a warning about an incoming… https://t.co/ghmlBY1Muo

Reply Retweet Favorite
6 mins into our ride here in Hawaii and this is the text I just received? Not sure what to do. Sirens are going of… https://t.co/I5mWJl2o5Q
Emily Batty @emilybatty

6 mins into our ride here in Hawaii and this is the text I just received? Not sure what to do. Sirens are going of… https://t.co/I5mWJl2o5Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person said they were stuck in traffic when they got the alert, and people were "getting out of cars and running and looking at the sky."

A big issue with today’s false alarm: how long it took for an official alert to go out saying it was, in fact , a f… https://t.co/QFd38AwT2x
Lisa Feierman @lisathefeierman

A big issue with today’s false alarm: how long it took for an official alert to go out saying it was, in fact , a f… https://t.co/QFd38AwT2x

Reply Retweet Favorite

Parents said they didn't know how to explain what was happening to their children.

Saw soccer parents running off the field in fear; my boys &amp; nieces are still very shaken. As parents, we could use… https://t.co/puQdUWBRjE
Jill N. Tokuda @jilltokuda

Saw soccer parents running off the field in fear; my boys &amp; nieces are still very shaken. As parents, we could use… https://t.co/puQdUWBRjE

Reply Retweet Favorite
My 10-year-old said, “Dad, I thought we were going to die.”
Chris Gaither @cgaither

My 10-year-old said, “Dad, I thought we were going to die.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

In a CNN interview, Hawaii State Rep. Matt LoPresti said he sat in the bathtub with his children and prayed.

Hawaii State Rep. Matt LoPresti says in a shaky voice on CNN: "I was sitting in the bathtub with my children saying… https://t.co/2CpGdQaGk6
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Hawaii State Rep. Matt LoPresti says in a shaky voice on CNN: "I was sitting in the bathtub with my children saying… https://t.co/2CpGdQaGk6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rocky from Bravo's Below Deck said she had to interrupt a yoga class to tell everyone what was happening.

Rocky from Bravo’s Below Deck on the false alarm in Hawaii: “As far as I knew, my world was ending, I had minutes t… https://t.co/ZUsHN27V23
Marisa Carroll @Marisa_Carroll

Rocky from Bravo’s Below Deck on the false alarm in Hawaii: “As far as I knew, my world was ending, I had minutes t… https://t.co/ZUsHN27V23

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some shared how they were sheltering.

‘Missle threat inbound’ to Hawaii got us like...
Nando @fernponce

‘Missle threat inbound’ to Hawaii got us like...

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just got this text from a friend re: Hawaii: “My friends are in a ‘fall out shelter’ in Hawaii due to the missile… https://t.co/h5mrAlJb1C
John Haltiwanger @jchaltiwanger

Just got this text from a friend re: Hawaii: “My friends are in a ‘fall out shelter’ in Hawaii due to the missile… https://t.co/h5mrAlJb1C

Reply Retweet Favorite

One father recorded a goodbye video — and then kept on golfing.

My father will live and die golfing. #missile #hawaii
Alohi Gardner @GardnerAlohi

My father will live and die golfing. #missile #hawaii

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

People shared the text messages their family and friends sent them when they heard the news.

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were… https://t.co/PNzlvH18sz
Sara Donchey @KPRC2Sara

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were… https://t.co/PNzlvH18sz

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some shared the voicemails they got.

i know we all shield ourselves from fEeLiNgs with a thick layer of irony these days, but think about those minutes… https://t.co/ZhxUgQ3EB5
Sarah Emerson @SarahNEmerson

i know we all shield ourselves from fEeLiNgs with a thick layer of irony these days, but think about those minutes… https://t.co/ZhxUgQ3EB5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others explained how heartbreaking it was to not be near loved ones when the alert went out.

@BuzzFeedNews All I could do was cry knowing my family is on a different island than me and I couldn't be there wit… https://t.co/4NkJSPYsRX
Bré @BastardBadBones

@BuzzFeedNews All I could do was cry knowing my family is on a different island than me and I couldn't be there wit… https://t.co/4NkJSPYsRX

Reply Retweet Favorite
My friend in Hawaii got the alert and had to quickly choose between which members of his family he would spend his… https://t.co/3JbScJORZy
Gene Park @GenePark

My friend in Hawaii got the alert and had to quickly choose between which members of his family he would spend his… https://t.co/3JbScJORZy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Federal and state authorities have promised a full investigation into Saturday's mishap.

"What happened today is totally inexcusable," tweeted Sen. Brian Schatz. "The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process."

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recounted to CNN how people in her state got the phone alert and thought they had 15 minutes to live.

"The reality is that every American needs to understand that if you had gone through what the people of Hawaii just went through, what my family and so many families in Hawaii just went through, you would be angry just like I am," she said.

A False Alarm "Missile Threat" Warning Got Sent To Everyone In Hawaii

buzzfeed.com

A False Alarm "Missile Threat" Warning Got Sent To Everyone In Hawaii

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement