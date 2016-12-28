Get Our News App
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
14 Tiny Things That Will Help You Feel Better On A…
How Many Of These Coveted 2000s Beauty Products Did…
Adults Try ’90s Infomercial Toys video
People Are Sobbing Over This Family’s Dog That…

A 6-Year-Old Used Her Sleeping Mom’s Thumbprint To Spend $250 On Amazon

Hero.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Bethany Howell from Little Rock, Arkansas, and her 6-year-old daughter, Ashlynd.

This is Bethany Howell from Little Rock, Arkansas, and her 6-year-old daughter, Ashlynd.

View this image ›

Bethany Howell

Earlier this month, Howell and Ashlynd sat down one night to watch a movie.

“Probably about four or five minutes into the movie, I fell asleep unintentionally,” Howell told BuzzFeed News. “And that’s when she got on my phone.”

2. But Howell didn’t realize it at the time — not until her husband got home and said he’d noticed she’d spent nearly $250 on Amazon.

“I said, ‘What are you talking about? I didn’t purchase anything,’” she said. “We thought we’d been hacked at first.”

The two logged into the app, and noticed all 13 purchased items were Pokémon toys — her daughter’s current obsession — and they were all being delivered to their home address.

“From there, I was like, ‘Well if you didn’t shop, and I didn’t shop, there’s only one other person in the house that could have done this.’”

3. The next morning, while getting Ashlynd ready for school, Howell asked her about the little shopping spree.

The next morning, while getting Ashlynd ready for school, Howell asked her about the little shopping spree.

View this image ›

Bethany Howell

“She said, ‘Yeah mommy! I was shopping. But don’t worry, all of it is going to come straight to the house,’” Howell said.

“Then I asked her, ‘How’d you get into my phone? Did you remember my code?’” Howell said. “And she said ‘No, I used your thumb.’”

Howell said her daughter really didn’t understand how much it cost or how money works, so they taught her about it that night, and told her the next time she wants to buy something “she has to ask and she also has to earn it.”

4. The bad news? Only four of the toys were returnable. The good news? Howell hadn’t done her Christmas shopping yet.

“We told her the next morning that the Elf on the Shelf went back to Santa Claus and told him what happened, and that he’d decided to intercept those presents and would bring them on Christmas morning,” Howell said.

5. “So, on Christmas morning she was opening things, saying, ‘This is what Santa brought me! I ordered it and he brought it to me!’” Howell said.

Bethany Howell

Bethany Howell

 

Howell said Ashlynd was overjoyed and couldn’t stop dancing around the living room with her Pokémon.

“It was so hilarious,” she said.

6. Howell said her daughter frequently surprises them with the things she knows, “but we had no idea she even knew what Amazon was.”

Howell said her daughter frequently surprises them with the things she knows, "but we had no idea she even knew what Amazon was."

View this image ›

Bethany Howell

“Apparently she’s like a sponge,” Howell said. “She hasn’t told us all her secrets.”

7. (h/t Wall Street Journal)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The People You Needed To Read About In 2016

by Steve Kandell

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing