A 6-Year-Old Used Her Sleeping Mom’s Thumbprint To Spend $250 On Amazon

2. But Howell didn’t realize it at the time — not until her husband got home and said he’d noticed she’d spent nearly $250 on Amazon.

“I said, ‘What are you talking about? I didn’t purchase anything,’” she said. “We thought we’d been hacked at first.”

The two logged into the app, and noticed all 13 purchased items were Pokémon toys — her daughter’s current obsession — and they were all being delivered to their home address.

“From there, I was like, ‘Well if you didn’t shop, and I didn’t shop, there’s only one other person in the house that could have done this.’”