Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Trump Made A Baffling Comment About "Local Milk People" And People Had All The Jokes

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be local milk people."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, the Washington Post published the leaked transcript of a combative January phone call between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The majority of the conversation consisted of Turnbull trying to convince Trump to stick with an Obama-era deal in which the US agreed to welcome up to 1,250 refugees, in exchange for Australia taking Central American refugees.

Throughout the call, Trump seemed to not understand the specifics of the deal, such as the number of refugees it would require the US to accept. At one point, Trump asked, "What is the thing with boats? Why do you discriminate against boats?"

Trump also expressed worry that the refugees would bring terrorism to the US:

"I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people," he said.

A lot of heads were left scratching by Trump's "local milk people" comment, which seemingly referred to dairy farmers.

Local milk people
Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan @morninggloria

Local milk people

Reply Retweet Favorite
*steps away from twitter for literally two seconds* "what the hell are local milk people"
Ali Watkins @AliWatkins

*steps away from twitter for literally two seconds* "what the hell are local milk people"

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were a whole bunch of theories about what the phrase meant.

I was asleep for a few hours, is "local milk people" Trump's new way of referring to women
Andi Zeisler @andizeisler

I was asleep for a few hours, is "local milk people" Trump's new way of referring to women

Reply Retweet Favorite
maybe "local milk people" is what Trump calls cows
Walmart Azathoth @bombsfall

maybe "local milk people" is what Trump calls cows

Reply Retweet Favorite
local milk people is my favorite jack white side project
Brian Barrett @brbarrett

local milk people is my favorite jack white side project

Reply Retweet Favorite
"milk people" is a stunningly accurate description of Trump's base tho
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

"milk people" is a stunningly accurate description of Trump's base tho

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some told stories of real life "local milk people."

My grandmother actually was an immigrant who worked for the local milk people. My dad still has her award from the… https://t.co/dp0ycMHfMm
Julie Zauzmer @JulieZauzmer

My grandmother actually was an immigrant who worked for the local milk people. My dad still has her award from the… https://t.co/dp0ycMHfMm

Reply Retweet Favorite
my grandfather was actually a milk man in new jersey in the 50's. taking milk to peoples doors. local milk people.
PICTUREPLANE🌙 @pictureplane

my grandfather was actually a milk man in new jersey in the 50's. taking milk to peoples doors. local milk people.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, people had all the jokes.

"Local milk people"
Rhea Butcher🏳️‍🌈⚾️ @RheaButcher

"Local milk people"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Local Milk People Want To Connect With You Kraft Singles in Your Area
Mira Miranda @MBirdwether

Local Milk People Want To Connect With You Kraft Singles in Your Area

Reply Retweet Favorite
Local Milk People
👇JillianSederholm👇 @JillianSed

Local Milk People

Reply Retweet Favorite
🎵 People are strange When they’re milk people Local milk people They produce milk
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

🎵 People are strange When they’re milk people Local milk people They produce milk

Reply Retweet Favorite
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be local milk people https://t.co/b9OZlBLl2S
Matt O'Brien @ObsoleteDogma

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be local milk people https://t.co/b9OZlBLl2S

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's The Transcript Of That Angry Trump–Turnbull Phone Call And, Hoo Boy, Get Your Popcorn

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews