This Gay Mormon Man Who Got Famous For Marrying A Straight Woman Is Getting Divorced

Josh Weed, who made headlines in 2012 for coming out as a gay Mormon man in a straight marriage, announced Thursday that he and his wife, Lolly, are getting divorced.

The Seattle-based couple, who have been married for 10 years and have four daughters, first opened up about their relationship in a now-deleted blog post. It quickly became a major national story, with coverage by ABC News, Gawker, and many more sites.

At the time, Josh Weed claimed the two had a happy marriage and an "extremely healthy and robust sex life," despite both knowing he has been "same-sex attracted" for the entirety of their relationship.

The couple's 2012 story angered many people in the LGBT community due to what many saw as internalized homophobia and an agenda to push gay Mormons further into the closet. Some people accused Josh, who works as a marriage and family counselor, of practicing conversion therapy, although he denied this.

The couple did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Saturday.