The Lead Singer Of Frightened Rabbit Has Been Reported Missing

His family reported him missing to the police, who are now reportedly searching for him.

The 36-year-old musician has not been seen since leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland, at 1 a.m. Wednesday and is now thought to be in Edinburgh, according to the BBC.

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101).

On Twitter, the band said they are "worried about Scott," who "may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now."

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.

Shortly before he was last seen, Hutchison posted two tweets that have left people concerned for his wellbeing.

"Be so good to everyone you love," Hutchison wrote. "It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."

About 20 minutes later, he tweeted, "I'm away now. Thanks."

Inspector Graeme Dignan of the Scotland Police told the BBC they "are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward."

"If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately," Dignan said. "I'd also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends or with police, to let us know he is alright."