The Mets Mascot Gave A Fan The Middle Finger After Losing A Game

The New York Mets mascot clearly took Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers hard. During the game, Mr. Met flipped off a group of fans.
After the incident went viral on Twitter, the New York Mets put out a statement apologizing for the "inappropriate action."
But, fans took it quite differently. Many are calling for Mr. Met to get a raise.
People are calling it the highlight of the game, and even the whole season.
But, some people have brought up quite a conundrum. How can Mr. Met give someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE A MIDDLE FINGER?????
