Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

The Mets Mascot Gave A Fan The Middle Finger After Losing A Game

Well, sort of. He only has four fingers so he can't really give the middle one, but the intent was there.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The New York Mets mascot clearly took Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers hard. During the game, Mr. Met flipped off a group of fans.

@Mets 😞😞😞
Tony T @tonyt3535

@Mets 😞😞😞

Reply Retweet Favorite

How 'bout an instant replay?

The video was taken by Twitter user @tonyt3535, who wished to remain anonymous.He had "just asked for a high five, did nothing to provoke it," he told BuzzFeed News. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

The video was taken by Twitter user @tonyt3535, who wished to remain anonymous.

He had "just asked for a high five, did nothing to provoke it," he told BuzzFeed News.

After the incident went viral on Twitter, the New York Mets put out a statement apologizing for the "inappropriate action."

Statement from the New York Mets.
New York Mets @Mets

Statement from the New York Mets.

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to the Associated Press, more than one employee dons the mascot suit each season, and the employee who gave the finger was fired.

But, fans took it quite differently. Many are calling for Mr. Met to get a raise.

@Mets That was the coolest thing Mr. Met has ever done so I hope you're
Eoin Higgins @EoinHiggins_

@Mets That was the coolest thing Mr. Met has ever done so I hope you're "dealing" with it by giving him a raise

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Mets This was the best thing that happened all year - give that man a raise!
Baseball Mike @GeekyBaseball

@Mets This was the best thing that happened all year - give that man a raise!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Mets he showed passion and deserves a raise
🇺🇸🐸👌 @JSTK_

@Mets he showed passion and deserves a raise

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are calling it the highlight of the game, and even the whole season.

@Mets Tbh this was the highlight of tonight's game I don't see the problem
Megan @MeganRestivo

@Mets Tbh this was the highlight of tonight's game I don't see the problem

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr. Met giving fans the finger is the highlight of the season
Hayley Gola @HtotheGola

Mr. Met giving fans the finger is the highlight of the season

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr. Met flipping fans off really one of the funniest most symbolic things I've seen from this franchise in a long time.
KFC @KFCBarstool

Mr. Met flipping fans off really one of the funniest most symbolic things I've seen from this franchise in a long time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But, some people have brought up quite a conundrum. How can Mr. Met give someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE A MIDDLE FINGER?????

How can Mr. Met get in trouble for giving someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE ONE 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Hector Diaz @iamHectorDiaz

How can Mr. Met get in trouble for giving someone the middle finger IF HE DOESN'T HAVE ONE 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Can't flip someone the middle finger if you don't have one. Hang in there, Mr. Met.
April @ReignOfApril

Can't flip someone the middle finger if you don't have one. Hang in there, Mr. Met.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr. Met only has four fingers yet he was just fired for flipping fans his middle finger. Outrageous decision. Needs better lawyers.
Clay Travis @ClayTravis

Mr. Met only has four fingers yet he was just fired for flipping fans his middle finger. Outrageous decision. Needs better lawyers.

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. Did Mr. Met give the middle finger?

The Mets Mascot Gave A Fan The Middle Finger After Losing A Game

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Did Mr. Met give the middle finger?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews