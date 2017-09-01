A Massive World War II Bomb Was Found In Germany And 60,000 People Have To Evacuate

More than 60,000 people will have to evacuate Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday so authorities can defuse a massive World War II bomb.
The British bomb, which contains 1.4 tons of explosives, according to police, was found on Tuesday on a construction site near Goethe University Frankfurt.
The situation is not currently dangerous, police have said, but the evacuation— the largest in Germany's post-war history — is being mandated as a precaution.
“Due to the large size of the bomb, extensive evacuation measures must be taken," Frankfurt police said in a statement.
The evacuation will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, with the bomb disposal happening later that day and taking about four hours.
A number of emergency spaces will be opened to the public to accommodate those in the affected area, which includes several retirement homes and a hospital.
Large-scale evacuations due to World War II bombs are a frequent occurrence in Germany. According to Hessenschau, it happens about once a year.
Just last year, more than 54,000 people were evacuated from Augsburg on Christmas Day to allow authorities to defuse a bomb.
World War II bombs are often found in the UK, France, and Japan.
